  Piano Week Liverpool

  Download 2019 First Bands

  50th Anniversary White Album

  Christine and The Queens Tour

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Tip For The Top: Shred Kelly

  The Dangers Ahead

  Spear Of Destiny Live

  Jazz On A Summer’s Day 1958

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Let The People Decide

  The Secrets of Piano Solo-III

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  Madeleine Peyroux Tour & New LP

  John Lennon Interview

  The Edwin Hawkins Singers

  Thelonious Monk Tapes Emerge

  Anna Burch Live

  My 100 Favourite Albums

  Road To Nowhere - Brexit

  Tom Baxter’s 2018 LP and Tour

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Frank Turner LP, Tour & Single

  Josh Rouse New LP & UK Tour

  Two New Must-Have Albums

  Stick In The Wheel Live

  Halo Maud, Baxter Dury Live

  Matthew Logan Vasquez Live

  The Barr Brothers Live

  Best New Album Reviews

  Glen Hansard Album Review

  My Best Albums of 2017

  Emily Barker Live in Manchester

  Katey Brooks New Single/Album

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Album Of The Year?

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Nitin Sawhney New Live LP

  Jeff Lynne’s ELO Live CD/DVD

  Grandaddy Live

  George Vjestica’s Bandante

  Laura Marling Live

  Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes

  Martha Wainwright Live

  A Thousand Horses Live

  Rachael Yamagata Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Swans Live in Manchester

  Nick Cave With Feeling

  Ben Folds & yMusic Live

  Dan Patlansky Live Blues

  Beverley Knight Live

  Wolfmother Live

  Ludovico Einaudi Live

  Barry Adamson Live Manchester

  Jess Glynne Live

  The Temperance Movement Live

  Courtney Barnett Live

  Mercury Rev Live

My Best Albums 2018

group-19

2018 has been a year dominated by Brexit, dance-orientated pop, radio-friendly mediocrity and the BBC whose grip on the music industry grows larger, more influential and tenacious. For me, few releases stood out as masterpieces and overall it’s not been amongst the best of years. That said, I haven’t heard everything although my list is pretty comprehensive, diverse and possibly offers albums that few have actually heard on radio or read about in the media.  Included is the Beatles latest version of the WHITE ALBUM in several formats and which represents the most desirable Christmas gift for fans of great and classic music. The list is not in any particular order.

kamasi-1

Kamasi Washington HEAVEN & EARTH. Young Turks Recordings. Jazz/Pop

low-11

Low DOUBLE NEGATIVE. Sub Pop. Indie Rock/Lo-Fi

ghost-11

Ghost PREQUELLE. Spinefarm Records. Rock

glen-13

Glen Hansard BETWEEN TWO SHORES. Anti. Indie Rock

stick-1

Stick In The Wheel FOLLOW THEM TRUE. From Here Records. Folk

folke-11

Benjamin Folke Thomas MODERN MAN. Aveline Records. Folk/Pop

satrani-1

Joe Satriani WHAT HAPPENS NEXT. Sony Music. Rock

hawkins-1

Edwin Hawkins Singers THE BUDDAH COLLECTION. Floating World/Retro World. Gospel

christine-11

Christine and the Queens CHRIS. Because Music. Pop

chilly-1

Chilly Gonzales SOLO PIANO III. Gentle Threat Ltd. Jazz/Pop/Classical Piano

Page: 1 2 3 4


Back


Shakenstir Photo Supplement
SWN Tour 2009 - Gallery: The Joy Formidable
The Joy Formidable
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Anna Burch - Gallery: Live Year 2018
Live Year 2018 Manchester - Gallery: Cardigans 2018
Cardigans 2018
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage