

2018 has been a year dominated by Brexit, dance-orientated pop, radio-friendly mediocrity and the BBC whose grip on the music industry grows larger, more influential and tenacious. For me, few releases stood out as masterpieces and overall it's not been amongst the best of years. That said, I haven't heard everything although my list is pretty comprehensive, diverse and possibly offers albums that few have actually heard on radio or read about in the media. Included is the Beatles latest version of the WHITE ALBUM in several formats and which represents the most desirable Christmas gift for fans of great and classic music. The list is not in any particular order. Kamasi Washington HEAVEN & EARTH. Young Turks Recordings. Jazz/Pop Low DOUBLE NEGATIVE. Sub Pop. Indie Rock/Lo-Fi Ghost PREQUELLE. Spinefarm Records. Rock Glen Hansard BETWEEN TWO SHORES. Anti. Indie Rock Stick In The Wheel FOLLOW THEM TRUE. From Here Records. Folk Benjamin Folke Thomas MODERN MAN. Aveline Records. Folk/Pop Joe Satriani WHAT HAPPENS NEXT. Sony Music. Rock Edwin Hawkins Singers THE BUDDAH COLLECTION. Floating World/Retro World. Gospel Christine and the Queens CHRIS. Because Music. Pop Chilly Gonzales SOLO PIANO III. Gentle Threat Ltd. Jazz/Pop/Classical Piano

