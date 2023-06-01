  SO.CO Image Of Music Awards 2024

  SHIT FLOATS

  Seasick Steve Alive & Kickin’

  Joe Bonamassa Live LP & Tour

  Pearl Jam New LP & Tour

  Feeder New LP & Tour

  “My country, right or wrong…”

  Heart Announce Live Tours

  Anais Mitchell HADESTOWN Returns

  The Photographer’s Selection

  My Favourite Records

  Gaza Nightmare Continues

  Gaza Nightmare Continues

  The Killers New LP & Tour

  Download 2024 First Acts

  Princess Goes COME OF AGE

  Springsteen 2024 Tour

  Philip ‘Seth’ Campbell Live

  This Troubled World

  Dark Side Of The Moon 50th

  The More I Hear The Less I Know

  Glen Hansard New LP/Tour

  Great Albums: Fresh New Life

  Hozier’s New Album

  Nicole Atkins Jim Sclavunos Live

  SBT (Sarabeth Tucek) Live

  I’m As Angry As Hell!

  Magnum - A Year in Ukraine

  Alessandra Sanguinetti Interview

  The Damn Truth Live

  Newton Faulkner Live

  The Handsome Family Live

  The State We’re In Pt II

  Eric Gales Live

  The Cavalry Never Arrived

  Chvrches Live

  Andrés Peña Flamenco Star Live

  Paul Draper Live

  A Fly-Free Zone

  Liverpool Jazz Festival

  The Charlatans Live

  UK Democracy Threatened

  Rag’n'Bone Man Live

  Sea Girls Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Politics is Failing

  Moby The Very Best Of Interview

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Amy Macdonald Rescheduled Gig

  Music & Brexit

  Happy New Year?

  On Barbra Streisand

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

SO.CO Image Of Music Awards 2024

f-518

JILL FURMANOVSKY RECEIVES ‘LEGEND OF THE YEAR’ AWARD

Jill has photographed the biggest names in music across her 50-year career including Oasis, Bob Dylan, Pink Floyd and Kate Bush

f-716

Other winners revealed at awards ceremony taking place at London’s Amazing Grace on 26 March 2024

The So.co Image of Music Awards has today announced Jill Furmanovsky as this year’s recipient of the ‘Legend of The Year’ award - a photographer who has documented the rise of some of the most legendary rock artists, and graced album covers, music magazines, and books to become recognised all over the world.

f-96

Born in Zimbabwe (known then as Rhodesia), Jill moved to London in 1965 when she was eleven years old. She quickly became fascinated with The Beatles and many other rock bands of the time, with this passion leading her to pick up a camera to get closer to her heroes.

Jill never looked back from there, as her career saw her capture unforgettable images of artists on the biggest stages as well as intimate on-the-road shoots. She documented Oasis’ landmark Knebworth concerts, captured Pink Floyd’s rehearsals and historic performance at Live 8 in 2005, and has photographed countless other icons including Bob Marley, Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin, The Clash, Blondie, The Pretenders, Bob Dylan and Kate Bush. Her work has been celebrated in several exhibitions including current show No Music No Life.

f-617

Jill Furmanovsky says: ‘I’m thrilled to be receiving this prestigious photography award from So.co, especially as I only ever had a two-week course in photography! While on that course I got a lucky break and became the in-house photographer at the Rainbow Theatre. That was in 1972. Since then, I’ve had the most wonderful career, well more of a calling really, photographing many of the world’s greatest musicians for more than 50 years. I’m still a music fan, that’s the bottom line.”

Jill follows on from last year’s honouree David Hogan, who was the inaugural ‘Legend of the Year’. David has been a long-time admirer of Jill’s work ever since she taught him photography as part of his Ceramics degree at the Central School of Art & Design in 1978, an experience David said, “changed the course of my career and made me realise it was going to be easier to see the world with a camera than a potter’s wheel.”

f-222

So.co CEO Vince Bannon adds: “Jill’s incredible work has touched the lives of millions of music fans globally, from the iconic images of Van Halen and The Jam at the Rainbow Theatre to Oasis at Maine Road and beyond. Music photographers are the heartbeat of what we do at So.co, and we couldn’t be more excited to honour Jill’s legacy at this year’s awards.”

Born out of a desire to champion the often unsung heroes behind the lens, music storytelling platform So.co created the So.co Image of Music Awards as a way to shine a spotlight on the best music photographers. The awards’ other six categories are: Image of Music ‘People’s Choice’ Award 2024, Music Photographer of The Year, Young Music Photographer of The Year, Venue of The Year, Innovation of The Year and The ‘Must See’ Artist of The Year.

f-320

Winners will be revealed at the award ceremony taking place at Amazing Grace, London, on 26 March 2024. For further information, head to https://so.co/awards.

SO.CO IMAGE OF MUSIC AWARDS 2024, SPONSORED BY AFFINITY PHOTO CELEBRATING THE EXTRAORDINARY

The SO.CO awards are back, and we’re gearing up to bring you something even bigger and even better than last year.

After feedback from our amazing community, you’ll notice a few changes. This year, we have added new awards, including Young Photographer of the Year, and have made some changes to the entry and voting mechanisms.

Our headline sponsor for the awards this year is once again Affinity Photo, the only photo editing software which is fully-featured across Mac, iPad and Windows. fully-featured across Mac, iPad and Windows. We also welcome The Independent as our official media partner and Canon to the 2024 awards.

Page: 1 2


Back
Wrexham - Gallery: Bellowhead
Bellowhead
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Live - Gallery: Roy Orbison
Roy Orbison A Tribute to Journalists & The Innocents - Gallery: Ukraine Remembered
Ukraine Remembered
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage