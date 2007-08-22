|
|
Rolling Stones Live Edition LP
THE ROLLING STONES Release Special Live Edition Of HACKNEY DIAMONDS
CLASSIC ROCK MAGAZINE VOTES HACKNEY DIAMONDS AS #1 ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Today, The Rolling Stones release HACKNEY DIAMONDS (Live Edition) featuring all 7 tracks performed at last month’s launch event at Racket in New York. The 2CD format includes debut performances of 4 tracks from the recent album inclusive of ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven (with Lady Gaga)’ as well as performances of ‘Shattered’, ‘Tumbling Dice & Jumpin’ Jack Flash’.
Credit - Kevin Mazur
Alongside the critical acclaim for the album the performance at Racket garnered excellent reviews for the 30 minute performance.
“Everyone knew they’d just witnessed something historic.” - Rolling Stone
Listen to HACKNEY DIAMONDS (Live Edition): https://therollingstones.lnk.to/HackneyLiveDeluxe
The band have released a live video from the performance too with Whole Wide World out on Youtube
Watch ‘Whole Wide World’: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kWt8ELuDOc
HACKNEY DIAMONDS (Live Edition) Tracklisting
CD1
1. Angry
CD2 - Live At Racket, NYC
1. Shattered (Live at Racket, NYC)
A number of publications have included HACKNEY DIAMONDS and tracks from the album in their end of year polls. Classic Rock Magazine voted the album as their #1 Album of The Year, whilst The Sunday Times, NME, Esquire, Uncut, Record Collector & Rolling Stone all included the album in their listings. ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’ (featuring Lady Gaga) was also included in NME and The Times’ tracks of the year.
Alongside it’s nomination for Best Rock Song at next year’s GRAMMY awards, ‘Angry’ was also voted #1 Track of The Year in Ultimate Classic Rock.
Page: 1 2
|
|