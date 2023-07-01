SO.CO IMAGE OF MUSIC AWARDS 2024 WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Winners of seven categories unveiled at lively event in London

Fearghal McGlinchey crowned Music Photographer of the Year

McGlinchey also wins Image of Music with shot of Greta Van Fleet

Young Music Photographer of the Year awarded to Grace Prachthauser

Jill Furmanovsky receives the So.co Legend Award

Tuesday 26 March 2024, London - Tonight at a glittering awards ceremony in London, the winners of the So.co Image of Music Awards 2024 were announced, a coming together of photographers of all ages and abilities to celebrate the unsung heroes behind the lens.

After the shortlist was drawn up by So.co’s expert industry panel, thousands of votes were cast online to decide the winner of the prestigious Image of Music ‘People Choice’ Award (Sponsored by Canon). The winner was Fearghal McGlinchey for his incredible shot of Greta Van Fleet’s Josh Kiszka performing at the OVO Arena Wembley, London, which cleverly utilises the onstage pyrotechnics in the background.

Image By Allan of Arclight

Recollecting on his thought process going into the show, Fearghal said: “I decided to watch some of their recent live performances on YouTube, to get a gist for the stage design. As soon as I saw their pyros go off, I thought to myself ‘I HAVE to be in the perfect position for these later on’. Josh’s harmonica even looks like it could be a lighter!”

Fearghal McGlinchey also won Music Photographer of the Year (Sponsored by Affinity 2), while New York-based photographer Grace Prachthauser was crowned the first ever Young Music Photographer of the Year - a new category for 2024 that shines a spotlight on emerging talent under the age of 23. The judges were blown away by Grace’s bold and creative entries that included live shots of Ashnikko, Måneskin and DYLAN.

Image By Fernando Aceves

Announced in the build-up, Jill Furmanovsky was selected as this year’s So.co Legend, who has documented the rise of some of the most legendary rock artists, and graced album covers, music magazines, and books to become recognised all over the world. Across her 50+ year career, Jill is responsible for immortalising many of the defining moments in musical history such as Oasis at Knebworth, Pink Floyd at Live 8 in 2005, and countless intimate portrait shots of Björk, Amy Winehouse, Sinead O’Connor, Charlie Watts and may more.

Venue of the Year went to Paper Dress Vintage based in Hackney, London, which transforms from a clothing shop into a vibrant music venue that hosted the likes of Arlo Parks and Sam Fender. Nova Twins won the public vote for Must See Artist of the Year following an incredible 12 months that saw them tour alongside Muse, while Innovation of the Year was awarded to Canon EOS R50, selected by the judges for its ability to squeeze high-end tech into an entry level camera.

Image By Grace Prachthauser

Vince Bannon, So.co CEO & Co-founder, said: “We are thrilled again to highlight and honour the great work done by music photographers throughout the year. As you can see from the quality of the entries, the standard just keeps getting better.”

For further information on this year’s Image of Music Awards, head to https://so.co/awards.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS





IMAGE OF MUSIC ‘PEOPLE CHOICE’ AWARD - FEARGHAL MCGLINCHEY

Shot of Josh Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet at Wembley, London (credit: Fearghal McGlinchey)

MUSIC PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR - FEARGHAL MCGLINCHEY

Shot of Carly Rae Jepsen at Alexandra Palace, London (credit: Fearghal McGlinchey)

YOUNG MUSIC PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR - GRACE PRACHTHAUSER

Shot of Ashnikko at Avant Gardner, Brooklyn (credit Grace Prachthauser)

SO.CO LEGEND 2024 - JILL FURMANOVSKY

Shot of Charlie Watts of Rolling Stones in 1991 (Credit Jill Furmanovsky Archive)

VENUE OF THE YEAR - PAPER DRESS VINTAGE, HACKNEY, LONDON

MUST SEE ARTIST OF THE YEAR - NOVA TWINS

INNOVATION OF THE YEAR - CANON EOS R50

https://so.co/awards

About SO.CO:

SO.CO is a trusted, passionate platform to tell the stories of the constantly changing music industry, providing artist inspiration, photographer empowerment and true fan interaction. SO.CO allows people across the music ecosystem to represent their point of view, allowing true fan-to-fan connection, rewarding artist-to-fan interaction, and creating new opportunities for photographers and writers.

