Theatre Of Hate New LP

Theatre Of Hate UTSUKUSHI-SAA THING OF BEAUTY. Eastersnow Recording Company

The first thing that struck with this record is its live, one-take sound which I suspect for fans will be a real bonus. Polished production it is not but what it delivers is raw emotion and passion beyond much of what one will hear in 2021. I’ve been lucky enough to witness a Brandon performance on several occasions and as a front man he has few peers. Brandon has a voice that occasionally touches the operatic but in essence is punk rock with expression at its heart and a wide vocal range in its capability.

Opening track ‘A Thing Of Beauty’ opens with plucked guitar before the ever-present skin rhythm chimes in Brandon is full, pleading voice. The melody’s strong, the live vibe is stunning. The chorus is a bone-shaker and compelling. The rolling tones of ‘Solace’ again feature a speeding drum rhythm with Brandon’s operatic tones echoing above the powerful instrumental backdrop. ‘Jane Doe’ is a slower, more bluesey song that devlops a jagged and angry vibe in true punk rock tradition. It’s another strong melody with a powerful dance beat.

‘Pariah’ sees Brandon talking over assertive guitar riff, and notable sax moments. It’s one of my favourite tracks on the record with drums adding a violently dramatic edge. ‘For Whom The Bells Toll’ is dominated by a military snare and marching vibe which leaves one in little doubt about the song’s subject matter. A strong melody adds to the song’s effectiveness and attraction. ‘Girl’ opens with bird call sounds followed by aggressive drums and lyrical sax passages. The song is underpinned by a solid melody and bold rhythm. It’s another favourite! ‘You Can’t Stop What’s Happening’ is epic in its intensity and contains some of the best Brandon vocals on the record.

In addition to the original/first CD there’s a remix CD of which the most interesting version is ‘You Can’t Stop What’s Coming’ which is an even more dramatic rendering with a stunning performance by Brandon who talks and sings, plus there’s a number of interesting instrumental flourishes featuring some magical guitar moments. Wherever you drop the needle on this record it delivers in rock spades, great emotion and passion. For fans of the genre it’s essential. For music lovers dipping their toes into punk rock waters for the first time, this represents a an accessible and entertaining first step.

4/5

