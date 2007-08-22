Arlo McKinley DIE MIDWESTERN. Oh Boy Records/Thirty Tigers

The debut solo record after he almost gave up music altogether. His story is one of hope and sincerity and he is living proof that great songs will reach the right ears eventually!

For alt country fans this debut record is essential. McKinley has an expressive voice capable of travelling the scale. His songs are romantic with real and sincere lyrics backed by truckloads of melody. The pace is nicely varied from exuberant to glacial, the vibe is deeply emotional with production quality that is close to audiophile. Opener ‘We Were Alright’ pens with gently strummed guitar followed by a gorgeous vocal expressing the most moving and simple lyrics: “I looked over at you/a smile on my face and I noticed you were smilin’ too/for the first time in a long time/we were alright.” It doesn’t get more direct, sinmcere and emotional than this. ‘Die Midwestern’ goes upbeat with wonderful instrumental touches including great piano moments, backed by another superb melody. ‘She’s Always Around’ goes down a more traditional country route with hook-laden choruses.

‘Bag Of Pills’ is one of several powerful highlights here with its obvious context: “Hey Jesus can you help me?” For me it’s one of the songs of 2020 - it’s that good and as moving as hell. McKinley has created a record that should receive every country honour going. In short, it’s essential.

5/5

https://www.arlomckinley.com/

Bobby Rush RAWER THAN RAW. Deep Rush Records/Thirty Tigers

86 years old and Mississippi blues legend is still a powerhouse with this record full of classic acoustic blues. RAWER THAN RAW is just that and is all the better for it. When you’ve played with Elmore James, Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, and Jimmy Reed, you must be on to something. It sounds live with an incredible clarity of sound. For blues fans this is a real treat with Rush’s pinpoint vocals and wonderful stripped-down acoustic instrumental sounds. Recorded over several years, the intimate vibe of the end result is compelling.

4.5/5

https://www.bobbyrushbluesman.com/

David Ramirez MY LOVE IS A HURRICANE. Sweetworld/Thirty Tigers

Critically acclaimed with prolific body of work this new record offers a more expansive sound in sharp contrast to his previous stark, earnest Americana. The record charts the highs and lows of lost love driven by heart-wrenching, intense vocal performances.

‘Lover, Will You Lead Me?’ opens the record in ballad style and with an intensely expressive vocal performance. You feel every sad and pleading lyric, grabbed also by the strong melody. Ramirez has a wide vocal range which is demonstrated here with some very high notes. ‘I Wanna Live In Your Bedroom’ is glacially slow and very moving with scattered piano notes that highten the drama. Lyrically poetic and revealing: “Dress me in your clothes/drown me in your mood/I wanna live in your bedroom.” It’s a highlight here. “Shine On Me’ is another highlight with its blues/ country sound and a finishing touch of pop sensibility.

The pace is diverse, the mood is dark, sorrowful even - the final ‘Prevaili’ vibe pretty well sums up the record with its contemplative and emotional ambience.

4/5

http://www.davidramirezmusic.com/