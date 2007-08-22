  Let The People Decide

  The Secrets of Piano Solo-III

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  Madeleine Peyroux Tour & New LP

  John Lennon Interview

  The Edwin Hawkins Singers

  Thelonious Monk Tapes Emerge

  Anna Burch Live

  My 100 Favourite Albums

  Road To Nowhere - Brexit

  Tom Baxter’s 2018 LP and Tour

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Frank Turner LP, Tour & Single

  Josh Rouse New LP & UK Tour

  Two New Must-Have Albums

  Stick In The Wheel Live

  Halo Maud, Baxter Dury Live

  Matthew Logan Vasquez Live

  The Barr Brothers Live

  Best New Album Reviews

  Glen Hansard Album Review

  My Best Albums of 2017

  Emily Barker Live in Manchester

  Katey Brooks New Single/Album

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Album Of The Year?

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Nitin Sawhney New Live LP

  Jeff Lynne’s ELO Live CD/DVD

  Grandaddy Live

  George Vjestica’s Bandante

  Laura Marling Live

  Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes

  Martha Wainwright Live

  A Thousand Horses Live

  Rachael Yamagata Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Swans Live in Manchester

  Nick Cave With Feeling

  Ben Folds & yMusic Live

  Dan Patlansky Live Blues

  Beverley Knight Live

  Wolfmother Live

  Ludovico Einaudi Live

  Barry Adamson Live Manchester

  Jess Glynne Live

  The Temperance Movement Live

  Courtney Barnett Live

  Mercury Rev Live

Jazz On A Summer’s Day

jazz-1

60TH ANNIVERSARY NEWLY REMASTERED SPECIAL EDITION

“An audio-visual treat, a moment to savour from the Indian summer of Jazz” - The Guardian

”Sixty years on, Jazz On A Summers Day remains a timeless venture, forever memorable.” - Fred Dellar, Mojo Magazine

Includes:

Complete film DVD + bonus documentary + extras Newly-remastered soundtrack on cd 2 x 10-inch LPs mastered half-speed on audiophile vinyl 40-page lavishly illustrated hardback book New liner notes by Fred Dellar

Bert Stern’s acclaimed film of the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival is newly restored for its 60th Anniversary by Richard J Whittaker of FX with DVD authoring by Ray Shulman at I-Sonic while the soundtrack has been digitally remastered for CD by Peter Reynolds at Reynolds Mastering and for the first time ever, mastered at half-speed by Barry Grint at Alchemy Studios on two 33 1/3 rpm audiophile Vinyl LPs.

The special edition comes housed in a lavish, blue-foil blocked fully-illustrated 40-page hardback book complete with new, definitive sleeve notes by Mojo’s Fred Dellar, including artist and track-by-track details.

Jazz On A Summer’s Day is one of the greatest concert movies ever made, a timeless record of the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival, with some of the most stunning images of live music ever brought to the cinema screen.

Conceived by stills photographer Bert Stern (Vogue magazine, Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn) and brilliantly filmed over three days in August 1958, Jazz On A Summers Day provided the template for future concert documentaries such as Monterey and Woodstock.

Interspersing footage of the crowd and fashions of late Fifties America, the Americas Cup yacht race with artists live on stage and largely devoid of dialogue, Sterns’ fluid form perfectly echoes the jazz vibe tempering a fly-on-the-wall documentary style with surreal, dreamlike flourishes.

Although the festival featured a glittering array of jazz giants such as Louis Armstrong, Thelonious Monk, Anita O’Day, Dinah Washington, George Shearing, and Gerry Mulligan, the event encompassed far more. Chuck Berry duck-walked his way to rock glory, Big Maybelle provided her powerhouse R&B and the magnificent Mahalia Jackson delivered gospel in a manner that demonstrated what true soul was all about.

jazz-2

In 1999, the film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant. DVD extras include an interview with Bert Stern, an introduction to Jazz On A Summer’s Day, artist biographies and photo gallery.

Track Listings

Disc: 1

1. (DVD) The Jimmy Giuffre Trio “The Train And The River” ( 04:39 )
2. (DVD) Thelonious Monk “Blue Monk” ( 03:30 )
3. (DVD) Sonny Stitt & Sal Salvador “Loose Walk” ( 02:56 )
4. (DVD) Anita O’Day “Sweet Georgia Brown” ( 04:26 )
5. (DVD) Anita O’Day “Tea For Two” ( 03:46 )
6. (DVD) George Shearing “Rondo” ( 02:17 )
7. (DVD) Dinah Washington “All Of Me” ( 04:16 )
8. (DVD) Gerry Mulligan & The Concert Jazz Band “As Catch Can” ( 03:58 )
9. (DVD) Big Maybelle “I Ain’t Mad At You” ( 03:46 )
10. (DVD) Chuck Berry “Sweet Little Sixteen” ( 03:55 )
11. (DVD) The Chico Hamilton Quartet “Blue Sands” ( 05:48 )
12. (DVD) Louis Armstrong “Up a Lazy River” ( 03:06 )
13. (DVD) Louis Armstrong “Tiger Rag” ( 02:01 )
14. (DVD) Louis Armstrong “Rockin’ Chair” ( 03:32 )
15. (DVD) Louis Armstrong “When The Saints Go Marchin’ In” ( 01:46 )
16. (DVD) Mahalia Jackson “Walk All Over God’s Heaven” ( 02:02 )
17. (DVD) Mahalia Jackson “Didn’t It Rain ?” ( 03:27 )
18. (DVD) Mahalia Jackson “The Lord’s Prayer” ( 04:18 )

Disc: 2

1. (CD) The Jimmy Giuffre Trio “The Train And The River” ( 04:39 )
2. (CD) Thelonious Monk “Blue Monk” ( 03:30 )
3. (CD) Sonny Stitt & Sal Salvador “Loose Walk” ( 02:56 )
4. (CD) Anita O’Day “Sweet Georgia Brown” ( 04:26 )
5. (CD) Anita O’Day “Tea For Two” ( 03:46 )
6. (CD) Dinah Washington “All Of Me” ( 04:16 )
7. (CD) Gerry Mulligan & The Concert Jazz Band “As Catch Can” ( 03:58 )
8. (CD) Big Maybelle “I Ain’t Mad At You” ( 03:46 )
9. (CD) Chuck Berry “Sweet Little Sixteen” ( 03:55 )
10. (CD) The Chico Hamilton Quartet “Blue Sands” ( 05:48 )
11. (CD) Louis Armstrong “Up a Lazy River” ( 03:06 )
12. (CD) Louis Armstrong “Tiger Rag” ( 02:01 )
13. (CD) Louis Armstrong “Rockin’ Chair” ( 03:32 )
14. (CD) Louis Armstrong “When The Saints Go Marchin’ In” ( 01:46 )
15. (CD) Mahalia Jackson “Walk All Over God’s Heaven” ( 02:02 )
16. (CD) Mahalia Jackson “Didn’t It Rain ?” ( 03:27 )
17. (CD) Mahalia Jackson “The Lord’s Prayer” ( 04:18 )

Disc: 3

1. (10″ ) The Jimmy Giuffre Trio “The Train And The River” ( 04:39 )
2. (10″) Thelonious Monk “Blue Monk” ( 03:30 )
3. (10″) Sonny Stitt & Sal Salvador “Loose Walk” ( 02:56 )
4. (10″) Anita O’Day “Sweet Georgia Brown” ( 04:26 )

Disc: 4

1. (10″) Anita O’Day “Tea For Two” ( 03:46 )
2. (10″) Dinah Washington “All Of Me” ( 04:16 )
3. (10″) Gerry Mulligan & The Concert Jazz Band “As Catch Can” ( 03:58 )
4. (10″) Big Maybelle “I Ain’t Mad At You” ( 03:46 )

Disc: 5

1. (10″) Chuck Berry “Sweet Little Sixteen” ( 03:55 )
2. (10″) The Chico Hamilton Quartet “Blue Sands” ( 05:48 )
3. (10″) Louis Armstrong “Up a Lazy River” ( 03:06 )
4. (10″) Louis Armstrong “Tiger Rag” ( 02:01 )

Disc: 6

1. (10″) Louis Armstrong “Rockin’ Chair” ( 03:32 )
2. (10″) Louis Armstrong “When The Saints Go Marchin’ In” ( 01:46 )
3. (10″) Mahalia Jackson “Walk All Over God’s Heaven” ( 02:02 )
4. (10″) Mahalia Jackson “Didn’t It Rain ?” ( 03:27 )
5. (10″) Mahalia Jackson “The Lord’s Prayer” ( 04:18 )

Page: 1 2 3 4


Back


Shakenstir Photo Supplement
Liverpool - Gallery: New York Dolls
New York Dolls
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Chester 2018 - Gallery: Tom Blackwell
Tom Blackwell Chester 2018 - Gallery: Benjamin Folke Thomas
Benjamin Folke Thomas
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage