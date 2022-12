These are the records we heard and liked a lot in 2022, a year when music took a distant backseat to the critical problems facing the UK and the world. Records are listed in no particular order. Meshuggah - IMMUTABLE. Atomic Fire

The Pixies - DOGGEREL. Warner Classics

Marketa Irglova - LILA. Overcoat Recordings

Behemoth - OPVS CONTRA MATVRAM. Nuclear Blast

Lamb Of God - OMENS. Epic Records

Messa - CLOSE. Svart Publishing

Bill Callahan - YTILAER. Drag City Jacob Banks - LIES ABOUT THE WAR. Nobody Records

Fit For An Autopsy - OH WHAT THE FUTURE HOLDS. Nuclear Blast

Conjuror - PATHOS. Holy Roar Records

