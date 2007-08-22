  Sónar 2019 Barcelona July

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Blancmange & Bernholz Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  Overseas Music Festivals 2019

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Gigantic All-Dayer Manchester

  Isreal Nash & Joana Serrat Live

  Glen Hansard Album & Tour 2019

  New For 2019

  Last Live in 2018

  My Best Albums 2018

  Brexit - Now We Know

  Download 2019 First Bands

  50th Anniversary White Album

  Christine and The Queens Tour

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Spear Of Destiny Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Let The People Decide

  The Secrets of Piano Solo-III

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  Anna Burch Live

  My 100 Greatest Albums

  Road To Nowhere - Brexit

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Josh Rouse New LP & UK Tour

  Stick In The Wheel Live

  Halo Maud, Baxter Dury Live

  Matthew Logan Vasquez Live

  The Barr Brothers Live

  Emily Barker Live in Manchester

  Katey Brooks New Single/Album

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Grandaddy Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes

  Martha Wainwright Live

  A Thousand Horses Live

  Rachael Yamagata Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Swans Live in Manchester

  Ben Folds & yMusic Live

  Dan Patlansky Live Blues

  Beverley Knight Live

  Wolfmother Live

  Ludovico Einaudi Live

  Barry Adamson Live Manchester

  Jess Glynne Live

  The Temperance Movement Live

  Courtney Barnett Live

  Mercury Rev Live

Sónar 2019 Barcelona July

lcdsoundsystem-1

Music Creativity & Technology 18.19.20 July 2019 Barcelona 26th Edition

Download The Sónar 2019 App for free: https://sonar.es/en/2019/sonar-app

Visiting Barcelona in July? Then check out this incredible dance and electronic music festival:

What is Sónar

Created in 1994, Sónar is a pioneering cultural event with a unique format and content. Its first class reputation as a leading reference for international festivals is thanks to its attention in curation, combining a playful nature, the avant-garde, and experimentation with newest trends in dance and electronic music.

https://sonar.es/en/2019

underworld-1

Schedule

Thursday 18 | Sónar by Day

SonarVillage by Estrella Damm

13:00 - 14:30 DJ Cosmic D’Alessandro
14:30 - 16:00 DJ Titi Calor
16:00 - 17:00 LIVE Dengue Dengue Dengue
17:00 - 18:00 DJ Snakehips
18:00 - 19:00 LIVE Rejjie Snow
19:00 - 21:00 DJ Leon Vynehall
21:00 - 22:00 LIVE Ross From Friends
22:05 - 00:00 DJ Daphni

SonarDôme presented by Red Bull

13:30 - 14:50 DJ Nistra
15:00 - 15:45 LIVE Anger
16:00 - 16:50 LIVE Milan W.
17:00 - 17:50 LIVE J Colleran
18:05 - 18:35 LIVE Petite Noir
18:55 - 20:05 LIVE Sevdaliza - The Great Hope Design
20:20 - 20:50 LIVE 700 Bliss
21:00 - 22:00 DJ DJ Lag

SonarHall

14:30 - 15:30 LIVE Desert + Desilence
16:30 - 17:30 LIVE Lotic: Endless Power
18:30 - 19:30 LIVE Obongjayar
20:30 - 21:30 LIVE Arca

badbunny-1

SonarComplex

14:00 - 14:45 LIVE BERLINIST presents GRIS Game Live
16:00 - 16:40 LIVE Ouchhh + Za!: Superstrings
18:00 - 18:30 LIVE Daito Manabe + Kamitani Lab: dissonant imaginary
20:00 - 21:00 LIVE Fennesz

SonarXS

16:00 - 16:45 LIVE Macromassa
16:50 - 17:50 LIVE Shiva Feshareki
17:55 - 18:35 LIVE Catnapp
18:40 - 19:30 LIVE Afrodeutsche
19:35 - 20:25 LIVE Faka
20:30 - 21:30 DJ Slikback

Page: 1 2 3 4


Back


Shakenstir Photo Supplement
Manchester 2009 - Gallery: The All-American Rejects
The All-American Rejects
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Camden Rocks 2019 - Gallery: Monty Taft
Monty Taft Camden Rocks 2019 - Gallery: Sinka
Sinka
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage