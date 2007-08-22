

Music Creativity & Technology 18.19.20 July 2019 Barcelona 26th Edition Download The Sónar 2019 App for free: https://sonar.es/en/2019/sonar-app Visiting Barcelona in July? Then check out this incredible dance and electronic music festival: What is Sónar Created in 1994, Sónar is a pioneering cultural event with a unique format and content. Its first class reputation as a leading reference for international festivals is thanks to its attention in curation, combining a playful nature, the avant-garde, and experimentation with newest trends in dance and electronic music. https://sonar.es/en/2019 Schedule Thursday 18 | Sónar by Day SonarVillage by Estrella Damm 13:00 - 14:30 DJ Cosmic D’Alessandro

14:30 - 16:00 DJ Titi Calor

16:00 - 17:00 LIVE Dengue Dengue Dengue

17:00 - 18:00 DJ Snakehips

18:00 - 19:00 LIVE Rejjie Snow

19:00 - 21:00 DJ Leon Vynehall

21:00 - 22:00 LIVE Ross From Friends

22:05 - 00:00 DJ Daphni SonarDôme presented by Red Bull 13:30 - 14:50 DJ Nistra

15:00 - 15:45 LIVE Anger

16:00 - 16:50 LIVE Milan W.

17:00 - 17:50 LIVE J Colleran

18:05 - 18:35 LIVE Petite Noir

18:55 - 20:05 LIVE Sevdaliza - The Great Hope Design

20:20 - 20:50 LIVE 700 Bliss

21:00 - 22:00 DJ DJ Lag SonarHall 14:30 - 15:30 LIVE Desert + Desilence

16:30 - 17:30 LIVE Lotic: Endless Power

18:30 - 19:30 LIVE Obongjayar

20:30 - 21:30 LIVE Arca SonarComplex 14:00 - 14:45 LIVE BERLINIST presents GRIS Game Live

16:00 - 16:40 LIVE Ouchhh + Za!: Superstrings

18:00 - 18:30 LIVE Daito Manabe + Kamitani Lab: dissonant imaginary

20:00 - 21:00 LIVE Fennesz SonarXS 16:00 - 16:45 LIVE Macromassa

16:50 - 17:50 LIVE Shiva Feshareki

17:55 - 18:35 LIVE Catnapp

18:40 - 19:30 LIVE Afrodeutsche

19:35 - 20:25 LIVE Faka

20:30 - 21:30 DJ Slikback

