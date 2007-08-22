SHELBY LYNNE LP By Shelby Lynne

It’s been 20 years since I AM SHELBY LYNNE, the album which earned her a Best New Artist Grammy nod. This time, Shelby Lynne, her debut Thirty Tigers release, removes the “I AM” and gets direct to the heart of the singer-songwriter-instrumentalist who gives it her name. This is an album of mostly solo, spare but emotionally rich, original torch songs done the only way this idiosyncratic artist knows how – at once tortured and vulnerable, with intimate feelings laid bare, but ultimately offering hope that there’s a light in the darkness. Recalling her 2008 Dusty Springfield tribute, Just a Little Lovin’, recorded with the late Grammy-winning producer Phil Ramone at the same Capitol Studios where the new album was mixed, the soulful Shelby Lynne is her most personal, autobiographical statement yet on the dual, push-pull nature of love: at once close enough to touch, but also a frustrating tease that can both seduce and abandon.

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Shelby Lynne shared ‘Don’t Even Believe in Love’ ahead of her highly-anticipated album Shelby Lynne, out April 17 on Thirty Tigers. Listen to ‘Don’t Even Believe in Love’ HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-aBm3qp7V00&feature=youtu.be

Pre-order Shelby Lynne HERE: https://orcd.co/shelbylynne

About the track, Lynne notes, “When love walks in, there’s not a damn thing you can do about it. You can’t fight it, defy it, or deny it. Love decides.” The song reflects Lynne’s raw honesty that is omnipresent throughout the album, with intimate feelings laid bare but ultimately offering hope that there’s a light in the darkness.

Last month, Lynne announced Shelby Lynne with the lead track ‘Here I Am’ which Rolling Stone called “a stark but hopeful piano ballad accentuated by Lynne’s achingly intense, vulnerable delivery.” The track was recorded with a single microphone and piano during the filming of the unreleased independent film When We Kill The Creators, Lynne’s collaboration with lyricist/director/screenwriter Cynthia Mort. The film stars Lynne as a deeply conflicted artist struggling at the intersection of art and commerce. Songs ‘Here I Am’, ‘Strange Things’ and ‘Weather’ were recorded during the filming, while ‘Revolving Broken Heart’ and ‘Love is Coming’ are featured in both the film and on the album. All of these tracks capture the raw intimacy of Lynne’s performances.

Born in Virginia and raised in Frankville, Alabama, Shelby Lynne recorded her debut album SUNRISE in 1989. She continued releasing celebrated albums and gaining a devoted fanbase. I AM SHELBY LYNNE was released in 2000 to wide critical acclaim and earned her Best New Artist at the 43rd Grammy Awards. Her last solo recording was I CAN’T IMAGINE in 2015, and in 2017 Lynne teamed up with sister Allison Moorer for NOT DARK YET.

The sparse, deep album highlights the push and pull nature of love, with Lynne challenging and ultimately succumbing to it. Lynne claims, “As an artist, I don’t mind being naked. Everything is so fake, so manufactured these days, I want to get real. It’s the only way to communicate these days.”

Shelby Lynne features a range of human emotions. Throughout the album, Lynne is both tormented and exposed, but still giving in to the power of love. The soulful and aching ‘Don’t Even Believe in Love’ captures the helplessness felt when love walks in. Other highlights include the smoky torch song ‘Strange Things’ and the sweet, soulful sound of ‘I Got You’. Listeners can feel her dark anticipation on ‘Love is Coming’ and her unbridled passion on ‘My Mind’s Riot’. Lynne notes, “These are eleven songs I love and want to share with the world. They were recorded in very different circumstances at various times but I think they go together. It’s time to not hide behind the game but put your work out as it is.”

