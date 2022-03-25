Placebo announce new album NEVER LET ME GO released 25th March 2022



UK & European headline tour dates announced

Placebo are today announcing news of their long-awaited 8th studio album. Nine years on from the release of their last outing LOUD LIKE LOVE, NEVER LET ME GO is confirmed for release on 25th March 2022. Also announced today is a new track from the album, ‘Surrounded By Spies’, along with 2022 headline UK / European tour dates.

Listen to ‘Surrounded By Spies’ here and view the visualizer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N17TEw__Iog

In September, Placebo resurfaced from a long hibernation to release their first single in five years - and first from the new album - ‘Beautiful James’. A joyous and celebratory song, it came quietly loaded with antagonism for the increasingly prominent, ignorant, factions that have come to litter modern conversation. As Brian Molko commented at the time, “If the song serves to irritate the squares and the uptight, so gleefully be it.”

As great masters in cataloguing the human condition, Placebo’s unique way of examining both its flaws and beauty finds fertile ground in 2021. Crawling out of the pandemic into a landscape of intolerance, division, tech-saturation and imminent eco-catastrophe, theirs is a voice that has rarely felt more significant to contemporary discourse, and more appropriate to sing these stories to the world. Within the magnetic slow-burn of new track ‘Surrounded By Spies’ no punches are pulled in confronting the erosion of civil liberties, as Brian Molko’s deft lyrical delivery is married to a creeping sense of claustrophobia that fittingly makes the walls feel as though they are closing in from all around.

Brian Molko comments:

“I began writing the lyrics when I discovered my neighbours were spying on me on behalf of parties with a nefarious agenda. I then began to ponder the countless ways in which our privacy has been eroded and stolen since the introduction of worldwide CCTV cameras that now employ racist facial recognition technologies; the rise of the internet and the cellphone, which has turned practically every user into a paparazzo and spectators in their own lives, and how we have mostly all offered up personal information to enormous multinationals whose sole intent is to exploit us.

I used the cut-up technique invented by William S Burroughs and popularized in modern song by David Bowie. It’s a true story told through a lens of paranoia, complete disgust for modern society’s values and the deification of surveillance capitalism. The narrator is at the end of their tether, hopeless and afraid, completely at odds with our newfound progress and the god of money.”





Placebo have also shared headline UK & European tour dates for 2022.

PLACEBO UK & EUROPEAN 2022 HEADLINE TOUR DATES

OCTOBER

Sat 1 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

Tue 4 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

Thu 6 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

Sat 8 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

Mon 10 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

Tue 11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus

Thu 13 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall Black Box

Fri 14 - Tallin, Estonia - Saku Arena Black Box

Mon 17 - Warsaw, Poland - Expo XXI Hall 3

Wed 19 - Leipzig, Germany - Quarterback Immobilien Arena

Sat 22 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

Mon 24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

Wed 26 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

Thu 27 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

Sat 29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

Mon 31 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Universum

NOVEMBER

Wed 2 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

Fri 4 - Esch El Azette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

Mon 7 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

Tue 8 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

Thu 10 - Nancy, France - Zenith

Fri 11 - Paris, France - Accorhotels Arena

Sun 13 - Bordeaux, France - Arkea Arena

Mon 14 - Rennes, France - La Liberte

Fri 18 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall

Sat 19 - Brighton, UK - Brighton Centre

Mon 21 - Liverpool, UK - Eventim Olympia

Tue 22 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse

Thu 24 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena

Sat 26 - London, UK - O2 Brixton Academy

Sun 27 - London, UK - O2 Brixton Academy

Tue 29 - Leicester, UK - De Montford Hall

Wed 30 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

DECEMBER

Fri 2 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

Sat 3 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

Mon 5 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena

Wed 7 - Cambridge, UK - Corn Exchange

Thu 8 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 1

Placebo - NEVER LET ME GO album track listing

Forever Chemicals

Beautiful James

Hugz

Happy Birthday In The Sky

The Prodigal

Surrounded By Spies

Try Better Next Time

Sad White Reggae

Twin Demons

Chemtrails

This Is What You Wanted

Went Missing

Fix Yourself

https://www.placeboworld.co.uk/