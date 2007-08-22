  Courtney Marie Andrews New LP

Peter Gabriel Tour

pg-4

PETER GABRIEL ANNOUNCES FIRST EUROPEAN TOUR IN NEARLY A DECADE

i/o THE TOUR

TICKETS ON SALE BEGINNING FRIDAY 11 NOVEMBER AT: https://www.livenation.com/artist/K8vZ91712N7/peter-gabriel-events

pg-1

Peter Gabriel has announced plans for his 2023 tour across the UK & Europe next spring.

The tour marks his first solo shows outside of North America since 2014’s Back to Front Tour celebrating the era-defining album SO. Produced by Live Nation, the 22 shows in Europe will kick off in Krakow, Poland on 18 May 2023, with dates in Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, The Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the UK before wrapping in Dublin, Ireland on 25 June 2023. The tour will then continue in North America in the late summer/fall with dates and ticket information to follow.

i/o The Tour will see Gabriel playing new material from his forthcoming album i/o, as well as delving into his peerless catalogue of music, with hits, fan favourites and the unexpected. For the shows, Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché. Full details on the i/o album will follow.

pg-6

Peter Gabriel said of the tour:

“It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there.”

TICKETS

Tickets go on sale starting Friday 11 November 2022 at LiveNation.com. Fans will have access to a special presale through Peter’s Fan Club mailing list, starting Tuesday, 8 November.

pg-5

i/o The Tour - Europe 2023

Thursday 18 May Krakow, Poland TAURON Arena
Saturday 20 May Verona, Italy Verona Arena
Sunday 21 May Milan, Italy Mediolanum Arena
Tuesday 23 May Paris, France AccorHotels Arena
Wednesd 24 May Lille, France Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Friday 26 May Berlin, Germany Waldbuehne
Sunday 28 May Munich, Germany Koenigsplatz
Tuesday 30 May Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena
Wednesd 31 May Stockholm, Sweden Avicii Arena

Friday 2 June Bergen, Norway Koengen
Monday 5 June Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
Tuesday 6 June Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis
Thursday 8 June Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion
Saturda 10 June Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena
Monday 12 June Hamburg, Germany Barclays Arena
Tuesday 13 June Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle
Thursda 15 June Bordeaux, France Arkea Arena
Saturda 17 June Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena
Monday 19 June London, UK The O2
Thursda 22 June Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro
Friday 23 June Manchester, UK AO Arena
Sunday 25 June Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

For complete tour and ticket information, VIP Packages and more visit: //www.livenation.com/artist/K8vZ91712N7/peter-gabriel-events, https://petergabriel.com/

pg-7

About Peter Gabriel

Peter Gabriel first came to international prominence with the success of Genesis, a band that he co-founded while still at school. Since leaving Genesis in 1975, his recording career has included eleven studio albums, film soundtracks for Alan Parker’s ‘Birdy’, Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Last Temptation of Christ’ and Philip Noyce’s ‘Rabbit Proof Fence’ as well as numerous live albums. His wider musical career has included multiple Grammy Awards, the world-renowned Real World Studios, the formation of the Real World Records label, and in 1980 the creation of WOMAD, the festival that has launched the careers of many artists from around the world and has just celebrated its 40th anniversary.

Peter Gabriel co-founded the human rights organization WITNESS (Witness.org) in 1992, the organization that pioneers the use of cameras and technology in human rights campaigning, and in 2007, alongside Sir Richard Branson, he founded The Elders (theelders.org) which was launched by Nelson Mandela. In 2006, Peter Gabriel was awarded the prestigious Man of Peace title by The Nobel Peace Laureates and in 2008 was also included in the Time 100 list. He has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice. He remains engaged in a wide variety of tech-based businesses throughout a variety of creative industries.

https://petergabriel.com/


