BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN NEW ALBUM LETTER TO YOU FEAT. THE E STREET BAND OUT 23RD OCTOBER ON COLUMBIA RECORDS

Bruce Springsteen’s new studio album with the E Street Band, ‘Letter To You’, will be released by Columbia Records on 23rd October. A rock album fuelled by the band’s heart-stopping, house-rocking signature sound, the 12-track ‘Letter To You’ is Springsteen’s 20th studio album and was recorded at his home studio in New Jersey.

WATCH VIDEO FOR TITLE TRACK HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQyLEz0qy-g&list=PLJ3gKh8Ty5pYbHPj2k_cL8LxiZUvQcnXw&ab_channel=BruceSpringsteenVEVO&src=Linkfire&lId=566f7fde-8eaf-4186-83aa-c154c0580be6&cId=a7e0a4df-a4e6-4286-a1c5-a948eba1c2c2

HEAR TITLE TRACK HERE: https://brucespringsteen.lnk.to/LTYSPS

PRE-ORDER ‘LETTER TO YOU’ HERE: https://brucespringsteen.lnk.to/LTY-POPS

“I love the emotional nature of LETTER TO YOU,” says Springsteen. “And I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we’ve never done before, and with no overdubs. We made the album in only five days, and it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had.”

LETTER TO YOU includes nine recently written Springsteen songs as well as new recordings of three of his legendary, but previously unreleased 1970’s compositions, ‘Janey Needs a Shooter,’ ‘If I Was the Priest’ and ‘Song for Orphans.’ Springsteen is joined on ‘Letter To You’ by Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Charlie Giordano and Jake Clemons. The album was produced by Ron Aniello with Bruce Springsteen, mixed by Bob Clearmountain and mastered by Bob Ludwig. ‘Letter To You’ is Springsteen’s first performance with the E Street Band since ‘The River’ 2016 tour, which was named the year’s top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar.

Bruce Springsteen’s recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973’s GREETINGS FROM ASBURY PARK, NJ (Columbia Records). He has garnered 20 Grammys, won an Oscar and a Tony, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received a Kennedy Center Honour and was MusiCares’ 2013 Person of the Year. Springsteen’s memoir ‘Born to Run’ (Simon & Schuster) and its companion album ‘Chapter and Verse’ were released in September 2016 and he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November 2016. His historic 236-show run of ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ at Jujamcyn’s Walter Kerr Theatre from October 2017 to December 2018 also yielded an accompanying soundtrack album and Netflix special. In 2019, Springsteen released ‘Western Stars,’ his first studio album in five years, and together with longtime collaborator Thom Zimny he co-directed ‘Western Stars,’ a feature film released through Warner Bros.

Photo credit: Danny Clinch

LETTER TO YOU

1. One Minute You’re Here
2. Letter To You
3. Burnin’ Train
4. Janey Needs A Shooter
5. Last Man Standing
6. The Power Of Prayer
7. House Of A Thousand Guitars
8. Rainmaker
9. If I Was The Priest
10. Ghosts
11. Song For Orphans
12. I’ll See You In My Dreams

www.brucespringsteen.net
www.twitter.com/springsteen
https://www.facebook.com/brucespringsteen
www.instagram.com/springsteen


