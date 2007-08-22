KATIE MELUA ANNOUNCES HER FIRST EVER WORLDWIDE LIVESTREAM CONCERT

Live from London’s historic Rivoli Ballroom on Friday 4th December 2020

Tickets go on sale 09.00 GMT on Thursday 12th November from https://katiemelua.com/

https://shops.ticketmasterpartners.com/katie-melua-livestream?irgwc=1&utm_source=361433-Linkfire&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=361433&awtrc=&clickId=yHeVUV2jSxyLWguwUx0Mo3EFUkEzQi3FNRqKwM0

Multi-platinum musician Katie Melua is delighted to announce a worldwide, ticketed global livestream concert in conjunction with Driift. Following phenomenal reviews for Album No.8, Katie’s eighth consecutive UK Top 10 album and BBC Radio 2’s Album Of The Week, the Georgian/British singer-songwriter and her band will perform in one of London’s most spectacular venues, the historic Rivoli Barroom.

“I could not be more delighted to perform Album No. 8 and some favourites from my back catalogue with my dear band and crew next month,” says Katie. “Since seeing the very first Driift show, Laura Marling at Union Chapel, I’ve been hell-bent on finding a way to bring our team together in a gorgeous setting to play live for our fans.”

“Our choice of venue is the beautiful Rivoli Ballroom in the heart of London. Opened in 1913 and a famous dancehall in the 1950s, the building was the setting for the video for our recent single A Love Like That. I had the pleasure of performing on its spectacular stage for the shoot and I can’t wait to return to finally play for an audience.”

“This very special live performance will be directed by Charlie Lightening, who also directed that video, and joining me on stage will be Tim Harries on bass, Mark Edwards on keys, Zurab Melua on guitars, Joe Yoshida on drums and Nina Harries on double bass and backing vocals. See you there!”

For her first-ever global livestream, Katie chose to partner with Driift, an artist-first promoter and producer whose recent ticketed livestream events have included acclaimed concerts by Laura Marling, Nick Cave, Niall Horan, Dermot Kennedy, Biffy Clyro and James Bay. This very special, multi-camera event will be livestreamed to fans around the world, time-zoned to specific regions. The show will not be available on-demand after it has taken place, and with no audience in attendance, the only way to watch it will be to purchase tickets to the livestream broadcast.

Livestream #1 (UK & EUROPE): 20.00 GMT / 21.00 CET

Livestream #2 (US EAST COAST): 20.00 EST

Livestream #3 (US WEST COAST): 20.00 PST

Livestream #4 (AUS, NZ & ASIA): 20.00 AEDT / 22.00 NZDT / 18.00 JST & KST

Since her breakthrough as a teenager in 2003 with her debut album CALL OFF THE SEARCH, a six-times platinum seller in the UK, Katie has become one of the world’s best-loved and most successful female artists. ALBUM, NO. 8, released in October, saw Katie take the role of sole lyricist, and received some the best reviews of her 17-year career.

Praise came from The Times, which remarked on the record’s “shades of Dusty Springfield, Minnie Riperton and other stars of the late Sixties/early Seventies golden age” while the Sunday Times described the single ‘A Love Like That’ as “sinuous, sepulchral pop-noir at its most enveloping.”

The Daily Telegraph described its Album of the Week as “evoking the fall of autumnal leaves’”and praised “its melodies, unhurried rhythms and gentle balance of acoustic instruments with richly orchestrated strings that convey Melua’s self-composure.”

Recorded in London and Georgia and produced by Leo Abrahams, ALBUM NO. 8 features The Georgian Philharmonic Orchestra and a special guest appearance from the Gori Women’s Choir, with whom Katie collaborated on 2016’s Top 10 album In Winter.

https://katiemelua.com/