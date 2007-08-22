|
Joan As Police Woman Anthology
JOAN AS POLICE WOMAN - JOANTHOLOGY
Due 24th May on Play It Again Sam and Featuring two new recordings
Plus UK tour dates in June / July (dates below)
Joan Wasser aka JOAN AS POLICE WOMAN releases JOANTHOLOGY, her first ever career retrospective, on May 24th 2019 (Play It Again Sam). The new album will be released as a deluxe triple CD set including Live At The BBC, a collection of songs recorded in session for the BBC. There will also be a limited edition sky blue vinyl release of Live At The BBC and digital editions.
JOANTHOLOGY spans the first fifteen years of Joan’s remarkable musical output and includes new, rare and unreleased material alongside more than thirty of her most loved songs. Curated and sequenced by Joan and manager Tom Rose (who discovered and released her earliest recordings) this collection showcases Joan’s songwriting chops, her love of music, of experimentation and of life!
With songs from each Joan As Police Woman album: Real Life , To Survive , The Deep Field , The Classic and Damned Devotion, it also includes material from her album of cover versions, Cover, from 2016’s ‘Let It Be You’, recorded with Benjamin Lazar Davis, and the lead track from her debut EP My Gurl (2004). Full track-listing below..
JOANTHOLOGY features two new recordings, the self-penned ‘What A World’ and a cover of Prince’s ‘Kiss’, which was recently performed as the encore for her Damned Devotion Tour.
European Joanthology Tour - Performing Solo
21st June - England, Brighton, St Georges
23rd June - England, Leamington Spa, Assembly
24th June - England, London Earth
26th June - England, Folkestone, Quarterhouse
29th June - Wales, Cardiff, The Gate Arts Centre
30th June - England, St Ives, Guildhall
1st July - England, Exeter, Phoenix Arts Centre
2nd July - England,Bristol, St Georges
3rd July - England, Liverpool, Epstein Theatre
5th July - England,Hebden Bridge, Trades Club
6th July - England, Gateshead, The Sage
7th July - Scotland, Edinburgh, Pleasance Theatre
9th July - Scotland, Glasgow, St. Luke’s
10th July - England, Leeds, College of Music
11th July - England, Manchester, RNCM Concert Hall
13th July - Ireland, Dublin Liberty Hall Theatre
14th July - Ireland, Letterkenny An Grainan
16th July - Ireland, Cork St. Luke’s Church
17th July - Ireland, Waterford, Theatre Royale
Tour Dates - Tickets http://joanaspolicewoman.com/gigs/
Listen to a ‘JOANTHOLOGY’ sampler on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1WakVatJBLrc3EE4rlSmW0?si=cDXYodDZQRWNXEo0jMtvmQ
