JOAN AS POLICE WOMAN - JOANTHOLOGY

Due 24th May on Play It Again Sam and Featuring two new recordings

Plus UK tour dates in June / July (dates below)

Joan Wasser aka JOAN AS POLICE WOMAN releases JOANTHOLOGY, her first ever career retrospective, on May 24th 2019 (Play It Again Sam). The new album will be released as a deluxe triple CD set including Live At The BBC, a collection of songs recorded in session for the BBC. There will also be a limited edition sky blue vinyl release of Live At The BBC and digital editions.

JOANTHOLOGY spans the first fifteen years of Joan’s remarkable musical output and includes new, rare and unreleased material alongside more than thirty of her most loved songs. Curated and sequenced by Joan and manager Tom Rose (who discovered and released her earliest recordings) this collection showcases Joan’s songwriting chops, her love of music, of experimentation and of life!

With songs from each Joan As Police Woman album: Real Life , To Survive , The Deep Field , The Classic and Damned Devotion, it also includes material from her album of cover versions, Cover, from 2016’s ‘Let It Be You’, recorded with Benjamin Lazar Davis, and the lead track from her debut EP My Gurl (2004). Full track-listing below..

JOANTHOLOGY features two new recordings, the self-penned ‘What A World’ and a cover of Prince’s ‘Kiss’, which was recently performed as the encore for her Damned Devotion Tour.

European Joanthology Tour - Performing Solo

21st June - England, Brighton, St Georges

23rd June - England, Leamington Spa, Assembly

24th June - England, London Earth

26th June - England, Folkestone, Quarterhouse

29th June - Wales, Cardiff, The Gate Arts Centre

30th June - England, St Ives, Guildhall

1st July - England, Exeter, Phoenix Arts Centre

2nd July - England,Bristol, St Georges

3rd July - England, Liverpool, Epstein Theatre

5th July - England,Hebden Bridge, Trades Club

6th July - England, Gateshead, The Sage

7th July - Scotland, Edinburgh, Pleasance Theatre

9th July - Scotland, Glasgow, St. Luke’s

10th July - England, Leeds, College of Music

11th July - England, Manchester, RNCM Concert Hall

13th July - Ireland, Dublin Liberty Hall Theatre

14th July - Ireland, Letterkenny An Grainan

16th July - Ireland, Cork St. Luke’s Church

17th July - Ireland, Waterford, Theatre Royale

Tour Dates - Tickets http://joanaspolicewoman.com/gigs/

Listen to a ‘JOANTHOLOGY’ sampler on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1WakVatJBLrc3EE4rlSmW0?si=cDXYodDZQRWNXEo0jMtvmQ