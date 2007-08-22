  Camden Rocks Festival 2019

  Overseas Music Festivals 2019

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Gigantic All-Dayer Manchester

  Isreal Nash & Joana Serrat Live

  Glen Hansard Album & Tour 2019

  New For 2019

  Last Live in 2018

  My Best Albums 2018

  Brexit - Now We Know

  Download 2019 First Bands

  50th Anniversary White Album

  Christine and The Queens Tour

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Spear Of Destiny Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Let The People Decide

  The Secrets of Piano Solo-III

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  Anna Burch Live

  My 100 Greatest Albums

  Road To Nowhere - Brexit

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Josh Rouse New LP & UK Tour

  Stick In The Wheel Live

  Halo Maud, Baxter Dury Live

  Matthew Logan Vasquez Live

  The Barr Brothers Live

  Emily Barker Live in Manchester

  Katey Brooks New Single/Album

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Grandaddy Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes

  Martha Wainwright Live

  A Thousand Horses Live

  Rachael Yamagata Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Swans Live in Manchester

  Ben Folds & yMusic Live

  Dan Patlansky Live Blues

  Beverley Knight Live

  Wolfmother Live

  Ludovico Einaudi Live

  Barry Adamson Live Manchester

  Jess Glynne Live

  The Temperance Movement Live

  Courtney Barnett Live

  Mercury Rev Live

Joan As Police Woman Anthology

joan-4

JOAN AS POLICE WOMAN - JOANTHOLOGY

Due 24th May on Play It Again Sam and Featuring two new recordings

Plus UK tour dates in June / July (dates below)

Joan Wasser aka JOAN AS POLICE WOMAN releases JOANTHOLOGY, her first ever career retrospective, on May 24th 2019 (Play It Again Sam). The new album will be released as a deluxe triple CD set including Live At The BBC, a collection of songs recorded in session for the BBC. There will also be a limited edition sky blue vinyl release of Live At The BBC and digital editions.

JOANTHOLOGY spans the first fifteen years of Joan’s remarkable musical output and includes new, rare and unreleased material alongside more than thirty of her most loved songs. Curated and sequenced by Joan and manager Tom Rose (who discovered and released her earliest recordings) this collection showcases Joan’s songwriting chops, her love of music, of experimentation and of life!

With songs from each Joan As Police Woman album: Real Life , To Survive , The Deep Field , The Classic and Damned Devotion, it also includes material from her album of cover versions, Cover, from 2016’s ‘Let It Be You’, recorded with Benjamin Lazar Davis, and the lead track from her debut EP My Gurl (2004). Full track-listing below..

JOANTHOLOGY features two new recordings, the self-penned ‘What A World’ and a cover of Prince’s ‘Kiss’, which was recently performed as the encore for her Damned Devotion Tour.

joan-5

European Joanthology Tour - Performing Solo

21st June - England, Brighton, St Georges

23rd June - England, Leamington Spa, Assembly

24th June - England, London Earth

26th June - England, Folkestone, Quarterhouse

29th June - Wales, Cardiff, The Gate Arts Centre

30th June - England, St Ives, Guildhall

1st July  - England, Exeter, Phoenix Arts Centre

2nd July  - England,Bristol, St Georges

3rd July  - England, Liverpool, Epstein Theatre

5th July  - England,Hebden Bridge, Trades Club

6th July  - England, Gateshead, The Sage

7th July  - Scotland, Edinburgh, Pleasance Theatre

9th July  - Scotland, Glasgow, St. Luke’s

10th July - England, Leeds, College of Music

11th July - England, Manchester, RNCM Concert Hall

13th July - Ireland, Dublin Liberty Hall Theatre

14th July - Ireland, Letterkenny An Grainan

16th July - Ireland, Cork St. Luke’s Church

17th July - Ireland, Waterford, Theatre Royale

Tour Dates - Tickets http://joanaspolicewoman.com/gigs/

Listen to a ‘JOANTHOLOGY’ sampler on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1WakVatJBLrc3EE4rlSmW0?si=cDXYodDZQRWNXEo0jMtvmQ

Page: 1 2 3


Back


Shakenstir Photo Supplement
Manchester 2010 - Gallery: Maccabees
Maccabees
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Waterloo Bridge, London - Gallery: Extinction Rebellion 2019
Extinction Rebellion 2019 Manchester 2019 - Gallery: Just Mustard
Just Mustard
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage