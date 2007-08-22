  Remastered Archive Live Jazz

  Samantha Fish New LP & Tour

  Camden Rocks 2019 - Day 2

  Sónar 2019 Barcelona July

  Camden Rocks 2019 - Day 1

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Blancmange & Bernholz Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  Overseas Music Festivals 2019

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Isreal Nash & Joana Serrat Live

  New For 2019

  My Best Albums 2018

  Download 2019 First Bands

  50th Anniversary White Album

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Spear Of Destiny Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  Anna Burch Live

  My 100 Greatest Albums

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Stick In The Wheel Live

  Halo Maud, Baxter Dury Live

  Matthew Logan Vasquez Live

  The Barr Brothers Live

  Emily Barker Live in Manchester

  Katey Brooks New Single/Album

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Grandaddy Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes

  Martha Wainwright Live

  A Thousand Horses Live

  Rachael Yamagata Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Beverley Knight Live

  Ludovico Einaudi Live

  Courtney Barnett Live

  Mercury Rev Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

Jeff Buckley Grace 25th Birthday

b-20

Columbia/Legacy Recordings Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Jeff Buckley’s GRACE with Multiple First Time Digital Releases and Expansion of Artist’s Catalogue Online.

It’s been 25 years since Jeff Buckley released his influential album GRACE. To mark the occasion Sony will be digitally releasing a body of live albums on 23 August.

Four Rare Concert Albums, Long Awaited First Release of ‘Sky Blue Skin’ Demo, Expanded Editions of GRACE, SKETCHES FOR MY SWEETHEART THE DRUNK, and MYSTERY WHITE BOY Coming Friday, 23rd August

b-331

Columbia/Legacy Recordings, the catalogue division of Sony Music Entertainment, will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Jeff Buckley’s immortal GRACE album with an epic expansion of the artist’s online catalog, delivering more than 50 rare and sought-after tracks to DSPs for streaming or downloading on Friday, 23rd August, 2019.

The upcoming slate of Jeff Buckley digital titles includes the long-awaited first-ever official release of ‘Sky Blue Skin’, a highly-sought-after collector’s track, one of the last demos recorded by Jeff at his final studio session in 1996.

b-261

Twenty-five years after the arrival of GRACE, Columbia/Legacy is releasing four complete live sets contemporaneous to the album - LIVE AT WETLANDS, NEW YORK, NY 8/16/94, LIVE FROM SEATTLE, WA, May 7, 1995, Cabaret Metro, Chicago, IL, May 13, 1995, and, for the first time in its entirety, LIVE AT COLUMBIA RADIO HOUR (a special full-band show recorded 4th June, 1995 at Sony Music Studios in New York City). Most of the music on these live concert recordings is previously unreleased.

Also, coming 23rd August, three classic Jeff Buckley titles - GRACE (Legacy Edition), SKETCHES FOR MY SWEETHEART THE DRUNK, and MYSTERY WHITE BOY - will be digitally delivered globally with bonus tracks (originally available only on international pressings) and additional newly available material.

b-341

The 25th anniversary of GRACE is being commemorated with the release of the album on gold vinyl, at select stores across the UK.

A new line of merchandise celebrating GRACE has been launched on Jeff’s website. Included in the line are T-shirts, tote bags, guitar picks, and a breath-taking canvas print of one of Jeff’s drawings.

Page: 1 2 3 4 5


Back


Shakenstir Photo Supplement
Manchester 2009 - Gallery: Black Stone Cherry
Black Stone Cherry
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Camden Rocks 2019 - Gallery: Monty Taft
Monty Taft Camden Rocks 2019 - Gallery: Sinka
Sinka
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage