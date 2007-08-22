Columbia/Legacy Recordings Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Jeff Buckley’s GRACE with Multiple First Time Digital Releases and Expansion of Artist’s Catalogue Online.

It’s been 25 years since Jeff Buckley released his influential album GRACE. To mark the occasion Sony will be digitally releasing a body of live albums on 23 August.

Four Rare Concert Albums, Long Awaited First Release of ‘Sky Blue Skin’ Demo, Expanded Editions of GRACE, SKETCHES FOR MY SWEETHEART THE DRUNK, and MYSTERY WHITE BOY Coming Friday, 23rd August

Columbia/Legacy Recordings, the catalogue division of Sony Music Entertainment, will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Jeff Buckley’s immortal GRACE album with an epic expansion of the artist’s online catalog, delivering more than 50 rare and sought-after tracks to DSPs for streaming or downloading on Friday, 23rd August, 2019.

The upcoming slate of Jeff Buckley digital titles includes the long-awaited first-ever official release of ‘Sky Blue Skin’, a highly-sought-after collector’s track, one of the last demos recorded by Jeff at his final studio session in 1996.

Twenty-five years after the arrival of GRACE, Columbia/Legacy is releasing four complete live sets contemporaneous to the album - LIVE AT WETLANDS, NEW YORK, NY 8/16/94, LIVE FROM SEATTLE, WA, May 7, 1995, Cabaret Metro, Chicago, IL, May 13, 1995, and, for the first time in its entirety, LIVE AT COLUMBIA RADIO HOUR (a special full-band show recorded 4th June, 1995 at Sony Music Studios in New York City). Most of the music on these live concert recordings is previously unreleased.

Also, coming 23rd August, three classic Jeff Buckley titles - GRACE (Legacy Edition), SKETCHES FOR MY SWEETHEART THE DRUNK, and MYSTERY WHITE BOY - will be digitally delivered globally with bonus tracks (originally available only on international pressings) and additional newly available material.

The 25th anniversary of GRACE is being commemorated with the release of the album on gold vinyl, at select stores across the UK.

A new line of merchandise celebrating GRACE has been launched on Jeff’s website. Included in the line are T-shirts, tote bags, guitar picks, and a breath-taking canvas print of one of Jeff’s drawings.