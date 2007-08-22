Festival Background

The EFG London Jazz Festival was created 27 years ago by Serious, one of the UK’s leading producers and curators of live jazz, international and contemporary music. The aims of today’s Festival still remain the same as in the beginning; celebrating the breadth of jazz, presenting a mix of new work from international and British artists and a commitment to education activity, in a city which is at ease with its rich cultural diversity. The Festival collaborates actively with a multitude of venues and producers across London who present the music, week in, week out, throughout the year, and creates a moment for putting jazz in the spotlight for the 10 days of the festival.

https://www.efglondonjazzfestival.org.uk

Serious also produces a year-round programme of major concerts, festivals and national and international tours, learning and participation and talent development programmes, as well as specially commissioned bespoke events. Parallel to this it has established a registered charity, Serious Trust, to fundraise and support the next generation of artists and audiences through its artist development, learning and participation and commissioning programmes.

serious.org.uk

EFG International is a global private banking group. https://www.efginternational.com

What’s On So Far

JAZZ VOICE

Friday 15 November. Royal Festival Hall

The Festival’s epic opening-night gala promises an extravaganza of stellar performances from a surprise, all-star vocal line-up; with Guy Barker’s exquisite arrangements performed by a 42-piece orchestra.

‘A parade of wonderful jazz singers, backed by a luxuriantly big orchestra, singing two dozen or so of the greatest popular songs ever written. It’s a sure-fire recipe for bliss’ (★★★★ Telegraph)

TREVOR WATTS QUARTET

Friday 15 November. Purcell Room

Saxophonist Trevor Watts turns 80 this year and his career is celebrated on stage with John Edwards, Mark Sanders and long-time collaborator Veryan Weston

MARCIN WASILEWSKI TRIO

Friday 15 November. Cadogan Hall

The 25th anniversary of the Marcin Wasilewski Trio, the 50th birthday of ECM Records, 50 years after Krzysztof Komeda’s death and a year since Tomasz Stanko left us, this concert will offer a journey of Polish jazz reflecting the emotions, the experience and the respect

CÉCILE McLORIN SALVANT with SULLIVAN FORTNER

Saturday 16 November. Barbican

The incredible vocal artistry of Grammy Award winning Cécile McLorin Salvant, performing her newest release The Window, with pianist Sullivan Fortner

JAN GARBAREK GROUP

Sunday 17 November. Royal Festival Hall

In a career spanning more than 50 years, legendary saxophonist Jan Garbarek has been one of the defining and most influential musicians of European jazz. In celebration of ECM’s 50th anniversary, he returns to London with Rainer Brüninghaus, Yuri Daniel and Trilok Gurtu

DAVE HOLLAND, ZAKIR HUSSAIN & CHRIS POTTER: CROSS CURRENTS

Sunday 17 November. Cadogan Hall

Following their memorable performance at our 2017 Festival, these three iconic jazz artists are bringing back an intimate version of their collaboration Cross Currents

JOE LOVANO’S TRIO TAPESTRY

Sunday 17 November. Queen Elizabeth Hall

Grammy Award winning composer, saxophonist and producer Joe Lovano performs in this ECM 50th anniversary evening with pianist Marilyn Crispell and Carmen Castaldi on drums

MAKAYA McCRAVEN + ROSIE TURTON

Tuesday 19 November. Village Underground

A true improviser who with each performance creates a new experience, blurring the boundaries of jazz and electronic music, Makaya is set to offer another phenomenal show

LARS DANIELSSON GROUP:LIBERETTO III with GRÉGORY PRIVAT, JOHN PARRICELLI and MAGNUS ÖSTRÖM

Tuesday 19 November. Wigmore Hall

Swedish bassist, cellist, composer and arranger Lars Danielsson teams up with an all-star line-up to discover new musical spaces and the freedom of music between chamber jazz, classic and European folk music