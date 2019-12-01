  Dido New Album & Tour

Dido has released STILL ON MY MIND – her first new album in five years. The multi-million selling singer co-wrote and co-produced the album with her brother and fellow BMG artist, Rollo Armstrong, of Faithless.

STILL ON MY MIND encapsulates a variety of styles and genres, ranging from Dido’s love of hip hop to her folk roots, but ultimately the entire record carries a dance and electronic music sensibility, even on the tracks with no beats.

Dido describes the making of this album as “an absolutely magical experience.” She says: “I wanted to capture the feeling I still get from listening to music, just that rush like you don’t need anything more than this.”

STILL ON MY MIND DELUXE EDITION INCLUDES A BONUS DISC OF ACOUSTIC TRACKS AND THE NEW SINGLE ‘JUST BECAUSE’

https://www.didomusic.com/#jqJEeD6qCgg

TRACKS

CD1

HURRICANES
GIVE YOU UP
HELL AFTER THIS
YOU DON’T NEED A GOD
TAKE YOU HOME
SOME KIND OF LOVE
STILL ON MY MIND
MAD LOVE
WALKING BY
FRIENDS
CHANCES
HAVE TO STAY

CD2

JUST BECAUSE
THIS IS LOVE
WHAT AM I DOING HERE
HURRICANES
(LIVE ACOUSTIC)
THANK YOU
(LIVE ACOUSTIC)
WHITE FLAG
(LIVE ACOUSTIC)
GIVE YOU UP
(MARK KNIGHT REMIX)
TAKE YOU HOME
(UNDERCATT REMIX)

BMG RIGHTS MANAGEMENT

BMG is delighted to announce that Dido – creator of two of the biggest-selling albums of all time – will release her new studio album through the company.

It is only the second record deal Dido has signed in her more than twenty year long career, during which she has sold more than 30m albums.

The new album, her fifth, will be released worldwide by BMG in early 2019. Dido co-wrote and co-produced the album with her brother and fellow BMG artist, Rollo Armstrong, of Faithless.

BMG UK President Repertoire & Marketing Alistair Norbury said, “We are thrilled to partner with Dido for her new album. She is the quintessential BMG artist; an international icon who is returning after 5 years with an outstanding record.”

Dido said, “I couldn’t be happier to sign to BMG, their enthusiasm and passion for the record was evident from day one.”

Dido recorded her first demos in 1995, before recording tracks with Rollo and Faithless. Her debut album NO ANGEL (1999) has sold more than 22m copies worldwide reaching Number One in eight countries including the UK and France and Number Two in the US Billboard 200. It featured the single, ‘Thank You’, now regarded as Dido’s signature tune, which was sampled in the worldwide Number One ‘Stan’ by Eminem.

Dido’s second album LIFE FOR RENT released in 2003 sold over 12m copies worldwide and spawned the worldwide hit and Ivor Novello award-winning single ‘White Flag’.

The albums SAFE TRIP HOME (2008) and GIRL WHO GOT AWAY (2014) continued to delight fans around the world as Dido explored new themes, working with collaborators including Brian Eno, A.R. Rahman and Kendrick Lamar.

Said Norbury, “Dido has the rare ability to combine an art sensibility and a distinctive viewpoint on contemporary issues with infectious melodies which touch millions. Her new album will be one of the music highlights of 2019.”

DIDO 2019-2020 TOUR

01 Dec 2019, 3Arena, Dublin

03 Dec 2019, O2 Apollo Manchester

04 Dec 2019, Brighton Centre

05 Dec 2019, Regent Theatre, Ipswich

07 Dec 2019, Sheffield City Hall

08 Dec 2019, Eventim Apollo, London

13 Dec 2019, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, United Arab Emirates

14 Apr 2020, Zermatt Unplugged | Zeltbühne, Zermatt, Switzerland

14 Apr 2020, Zeltbühne, Obere Matten, Zermatt, Switzerland

Dido Biography

Dido Florian Cloud de Bounevialle O’Malley Armstrong (born 25 December 1971), known professionally as Dido , is an English singer and songwriter. Dido attained international success with her debut album NO ANGEL (1999). Hit singles from the album include ‘Here with Me’ and ‘Thank You’. It sold over 21 million copies worldwide, and won her several awards, including two Brit Awards: Best British Female and Best British Album, and the MTV Europe Music Award for Best New Act. The first verse of ‘Thank You’ is sampled in ‘Stan’, a collaboration with Eminem. Her next album, LIFE FOR RENT (2003), continued her success with the hit singles “White Flag” and “Life for Rent”. In 2004 Dido performed with other British and Irish artists in the Band Aid 20 version of the charity single ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’.

Dido’s first two albums are among the best-selling albums in UK chart history, and both are in the top 10 best-selling albums of the 2000s in the UK. Her third studio album, SAFE TRIP HOME (2008), received critical acclaim but failed to duplicate the commercial success of her previous efforts. She was nominated for an Academy Award for the song ‘If I Rise’. Dido was ranked No. 98 on the Billboard chart of the top Billboard 200 artists of the 2000s (2000–2009) based on the success of her albums in the first decade of the 21st century. In May 2019, Dido received the Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Song Collection from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers, and Authors.

Dido made a comeback in 2013, releasing her fourth studio album GIRL WHO GOT AWAY, which reached the top 5 in the UK. Having taken time out of the music industry to raise her son, she reappeared on stage at the 2013 Reading and Leeds festival where she reunited with Eminem. In 2018, Dido announced her first tour in 15 years in support of her new album, STILL ON MY MIND, that was released on 8 March 2019.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dido_(singer)
https://www.didomusic.com/


