The soundtrack for the acclaimed independent film American Folk — starring real life folk musicians Joe Purdy and Amber Rubarth — was released January 26, 2018 via Thirty Tigers In advance of the release, the song “Someone Singing With Me,” premiered at Rolling Stone. Of the music, Rolling Stone praises, “Underscoring one of the film’s main themes — that sharing an experience with another person is preferable to enduring it alone — is the deeply affecting ‘Someone Singing With Me.’ Penned and sung by Purdy, and featuring Rubarth’s plaintive mountain harmony, the sweet tune features simple guitar accompaniment and beautifully recalls several of the duets that John Prine has sung so effectively with frequent partner Iris DeMent, yet it offers the added bonus of discovering two wondrous new voices steeped in the folk tradition.”

In addition to both classic folk song renditions by Purdy and Rubarth and original compositions, the soundtrack includes John Prine’s “Some Humans Ain’t Human” and Jerry Garcia & David Grisman’s “Freight Train.” See below for complete track listing.

The album release coincides with the theatrical opening of the film, which has already drawn widespread critical attention (watch the official trailer HERE). Variety asserts, “Understatedly moving, with lots of good music, David Heinz’s pleasing indie, starring two real-life singer-songwriters, merits the critical leg-up it will need to gain a commercial foothold beyond the festival circuit,” while the Hollywood Reporter declares, “quietly affecting…the film merits attention.”

Additionally, the movie won Best American Independent Film Feature at the Cleveland International Film Festival, a Special Jury Commendation for Best Music at the Port Townsend Film Festival, a Youth Jury Award for Best Feature at the Rhode Island International Film Festival and received nominations at the Seattle International Film Festival, the Heartland Film Festival, the Jackson Crossroads Film Festival, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the Napa Valley Film Festival and the Southside Film Festival among others.

In celebration of the album release and film opening, Purdy and Rubarth will embark on a select series of performances next year including shows in L.A., San Francisco, Seattle, D.C., Boston, New York and Derry, NH. Additional dates in Europe to be announced.

Written and directed by David Heinz, the film stars Purdy and Rubarth along with guest stars Krisha Fairchild (Krisha) and David Fine (The Pursuit of Happyness). Filmed over 3500 miles in 14 states, the movie follows Elliott (Purdy) and Joni (Rubarth) — two strangers, both folk musicians — whose fates become intertwined after their plane is grounded in Los Angeles following the September 11th attacks. Both desperately needing to get back to New York, they embark on a cross-country journey in a 1972 Chevy Van. Along the way, the duo finds solace in their mutual love of classic folk songs, and raising their voices with everyday people they meet on the road. They re-discover the healing nature of music and bear witness to a nation of people who lift each other up in the wake of tragedy.

TRACKLISITNG

01. This Old Guitar

02. Some Humans Ain’t Human

03. Joni, Elliot

04. Red River Valley

05. Black Jack Davey

06. Pretty Saro

07. Someone Singing With Me

08. Oh! Susanna

09. Swing Low, Sweet Chariot

10. Freight Train

11. Play

12. New York

13. Hello Stranger

14. Moonlight

15. Oh Shenandoah

16. Lonesome Valley

17. Of Course

18. This Old Guitar (full version)

19. Towne

https://www.americanfolkmovie.com/

http://www.joepurdy.com/

http://www.amberrubarth.com/