Within Temptation & Evanescence
Within Temptation and Evanescence are happy to announce that the anticipated co-headline WORLDS COLLIDE European tour will still happen this year. The European arena tour that was originally due to kick off in March 2022, will now move to November and December 2022. All existing tickets and VIP packages will remain valid for the rescheduled dates and all venues remain the same.
Both bands stated earlier: “As the world is slowly reopening again, we have been feeling optimistic about the tour actually taking place in March and April. However - a lot of countries still have restrictions in place, and we are forced to make a decision right now for logistical reasons.”
“We are aware that many fans are preparing to make their plans to attend the shows, some of which involve travel, and given the uncertainty as to exactly when certain countries will lift their restrictions, we are left with no choice but to reschedule the tour, hopefully for the final time.”
All existing tickets & VIP packages will remain valid for the rescheduled dates and all venues remain the same. For more information, please visit www.worldscollidetour.net
Rescheduled dates 2022
November:
WED 9th Munich, DE Olympiahalle (tickets valid from original April 15 show)
December:
THU 1st Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU Rockhal (tickets valid from original April 26 show)
