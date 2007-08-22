Rufus, Martha and Lucy Wainwright Announce ‘A Not So Silent Night – Virtually Together’ December 20th @ 8 PM

Annual Christmas show available for the first time digitally around the world on VEEPS

Siblings Rufus, Martha and Lucy Wainwright bring their beloved Christmas show A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT– VIRTUALLY TOGETHER to a global audience for the first time streaming live on veeps.com on December 20th at 12PM PST, 3PM EST, 8PM GMT from Los Angeles, Montreal and New York. They will be joined by aunts, mothers, fathers, nieces, cousins, sons and daughters of the acclaimed musical clans of the Wainwrights, McGarrigles and Roches. This live streamed event is presented in collaboration with previous McGarrigle/Wainwright Holiday Concert presenters UCLA Center for the Art of Performance, Town Hall in NYC and the Southbank Centre.

First performed in 2005, this holiday celebration is equal parts concert and family reunion. Due to COVID-19, this year the family reunion will be a virtual one with different strands of the family and musicians coming together in Rufus’ living room in his home in Laurel Canyon in Los Angeles, Martha’s arts and community center “Ursa” on Montreal’s Parc Avenue, and City Winery in New York for Lucy Wainwright Roche and her mother Suzzy Roche and their dad Loudon Wainwright III.

The live stream will switch between these three locations and take this family tradition to its roots back to Rufus’ and Martha’s childhood where they would perform Christmas carols and songs with their grandmother, mother, aunts and cousins in the living room of their St. Sauveur weekend cottage and give it a 21st century digital twist. Everyone’s living room, audience and performers alike, is now the internet. Unlike in previous years, where the family gathered special guests to perform alongside them, this year all songs will be interpreted by family to minimize social interaction but maximize intimacy.

“Eleven years ago, our mother Kate McGarrigle played what was to be her last performance ever at the Royal Albert Hall which was one of the most beautiful and emotional nights of my life,” Rufus Wainwright recalls. “Last year, we celebrated the 10th anniversary of this show for which she wrote the song “Proserpina” with three sold out shows at the Royal Festival Hall in London and the National Concert Hall in Dublin. We have brought the Christmas show to Montreal, to Carnegie Hall and Town Hall in New York, to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, to Royce Hall in Los Angeles. Each year I hear from fans why we are not doing the show in Germany, Paris, Spain or other places. During these times where people are craving more and more the comforts of things that have become impossible, we decided we could not skip this year and decided to bring the Christmas show to potentially every fan around the globe virtually from our homes in LA, NY and Montreal.”

Featuring:

Rufus, Martha and Loudon Wainwright

Lucy Wainwright Roche, Suzzy Roche

Sloan Wainwright, Jane and Anna McGarrigle

Lily Lanken, Sylvan Lanken, Chaim Tannenbaum

Jorn Weisbrodt, Gigi and Islay McMillan

Arcangelo and Francis Albetta

Brian Green, Jacob Mann

The show will be accessible for purchase and stream until January 6th 2021. Tickets are on sale now from HERE. On January 8th 2021 at 2PM PST, 5PM EST, 10 PM GMT, Rufus Wainwright will continue his Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective with the first part of his album RELEASE THE STARS.

The concerts will benefit the Kate McGarrigle Fund, a collaborative program from Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) and the Kate McGarrigle Foundation that aims to provide music therapy resources to cancer patients with a passion for music, as well as much-needed funds for sarcoma research.

For more information about the Kate McGarrigle Fund, please visit https://standuptocancer.org/kate-mcgarrigle-fund/

