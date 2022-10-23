Live Rooms, Chester, 23 October 2022

The Band

​Lee-la Baum (lead vocals/guitar)

Tom Shemer (lead guitar/vocals)

PY Letellier (bass/vocals)

Dave Traina (drums/vocals)

I am based in Chester where top-quality music concerts have been few and far between, but I am witnessing a slow but steady improvement due to a particularly adventurous promoter who has been active here over the past few years. And this despite the paucity of suitable venues. Over the past weeks I have enjoyed a wonderful show by America’s top-flight The Handsome Family in the bijou St Mary’s venue in the centre of the city. This old church offers a beautiful environment along with sound acoustics, especially effective for singer/songwriters. The Live Rooms, situated within a short five-minute walk from Chester’s vintage rail station, is a venue more suited to rock music and in recent times has hosted some of the best blues acts around. Due to the venue’s logistics, sound quality is not the best but with judicious sound management it just about passes muster.

I like surprises. The Damn Truth was unknown to me - never seen ‘em, never heard ‘em - but that word ‘blues’ and the band’s home country of Canada dictated that I had to cover the show. I’m so glad I did.

I often wonder whether support acts exist to illustrate the quality of the feature act. That’s not always the case of course and I can remember a support act performing in Manchester some years ago who so impressed me I emailed a friendly independent and major record company about them but who weren’t interested. The band was Mumford & Sons… That said Scarlet failed to impress and did indeed illustrate the differences between the mediocre and the best. Still, the near-capacity audience seemed happy enough…

Even before The Damn Truth mounted the stage I felt that something quite special was about to take place. Perhaps it was the precise stage set, perhaps it was the feeling in the air of great expectation, perhaps it was the sight of the lead lady Lee-la Baum…who knows.

And the surprise? What unfolded over the next hour-plus was the finest, the most passionate and most inspiring rock concert I’ve seen in ages. The opener said it all! ‘This Is Who Were Now’ opened the set in one explosive fashion with drums leading the chase and the most passionate vocal I’ve heard in years. The perfect opening line included some volcanic guitar riffs but it was that vocal performance that sealed the deal in no uncertain way. Immediately I felt a strong audience connection and a feeling that the band wanted nothing more than delight the paying punters.

An opening, strident guitar introduced ‘Full On You’, a song that combined country, blues and heavy rock superbly as a tale of failed love rung out. Baum’s angry vocal and a couple of amazing guitar riffs sealed the deal. The mood became darker, moodier and blusier with the outstanding ‘Lonely’ (one of Baum’s most expressive vocals of the night) before a few moments of outstanding musicianship arrived. It’s rare to experience drum solos but on the night drummer Dave Traina provided one of the most special moments of the night that I wish could have lasted a lot longer. It received rapturous applause, including from me.

Mid-paced rocker ‘Only Love’ followed with another fabulous vocal and telling harmonies before the deathly pace of love/hate ballad ‘Look Innocent’ arrived accompanied by the most passionate and expressive vocal of the night. In addition, the song came with one of the strongest melodies of the show. By this time it was plain for all to see that this band is one close unit that feels their music more than most. Baum used her fine shape expressively to interact with the audience and band-brothers. I don’t think I have ever witnessed such a skilled and complete frontwoman as this - ever!

The demand for an encore was inevitable as the audience demanded more. ‘Love Is Bindness’ and ‘Heart Is Cold’ concluded the night; a very special night in my 2022 event calendar. With the world and this country in the dreadful state it’s in The Damn Truth for one night gifted major respite and, for me, proved that brilliant musicians and music can still be found as long as one keeps looking. The setlist was diverse in pace and mood and nothing short of inspiring. This is one show I will never forget and think my images tell the whole story.

Setlist

This Is Who We Are Now

Full On You

Too Late

Pirates and Politicians

Lonely

Only Love

Look Innocent

The Fire

Get With You

Tomorrow

Encore:

Love Is Blindness

(U2 cover)

Heart Is Cold

