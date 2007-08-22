Manchester 02 Apollo, 25 May 2019

Following the latest GRAMMY’s, where Sting & Shaggy were awarded Best Reggae Album for their 2018 collaborative UK Top Ten hit record 44/876, the pair announced their return to the UK with The 44/876 Tour.

A series of intimate and exclusive shows began at London’s Camden Roundhouse May 19th with additional dates in Newcastle, Birmingham and Manchester.

2018 saw Sting & Shaggy bring The 44/876 Tour to North America, South America and Eastern Europe. Hailed “one of the most anticipated concerts of the year” and “a reggae rock dance party that never lets up,” the show sees the pair collaborating on each other’s most celebrated hits such as ‘Every Breath You Take’, ‘Englishman In New York’, ‘Message In A Bottle’, ‘It Wasn’t Me’, ‘Mr. Boombastic’ and ‘Angel’, as well as new hits from 44/876, which was awarded the 2019 GRAMMY for Best Reggae Album. Watch highlights here - https://bit.ly/2wKCvC6.

In Spring of 2018, Sting & Shaggy made UK headlines with a memorable performance of ‘Don’t Make Me Wait’ at Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday celebration at the Royal Albert Hall. The track also featured on their collaborative Top Ten album release, dubbed “fantastically catchy” with “songs strong enough to fit anywhere into Sting’s impressive canon” in The Telegraph’s four-star review, and “a fine bromance” by The Guardian.

I arrived early at the Apollo to find hundreds of expectant fans already snaking round the side of the venue adjacent to four massive tour coaches. Prior to my visit I had read a few 44/876 concert reviews which I have to say were rather dismissive…I wondered what on earth these critics were expecting from these two extremely successful pop veterans. As I wondered down to the venue’s pit it was obvious that the show was pretty near to being sell-out while the atmosphere grew more exciting and noisy as the appearance time approached. There was also good-hearted humour when a fifteen-minute appearance delay drew gentle hoots and protests from the somewhat older aged audience.

Sting and Shaggy were joined by Sting’s long-time collaborators Dominic Miller (guitar), Josh Freese (drums) and Rufus Miller (guitar), as well as Shaggy’s band members Melissa Musique (backing vocals), Gene Noble (backing vocals) and Kevon Webster (keyboards).

Eventually the band and backing singers wandered onto the stage from both wings followed quickly by the main protagonists who positioned themselves in the centre of the huge stage. I like the fact that there were no fancy decorations or video backdrops and that wonderful stage lighting provided all the decoration needed. With Shaggy opening the show with the album’s title track ‘44/876′ it also became clear that the pair had not only great lighting people but extremely competent sound technicians - which nowadays is quite rare. As Sting stayed glued to his centre mic stand with his guitar Shaggy wandered the stage like a stalking lion clearly excited, clearly enthusiastic - they both looked as though they were going to have some fun and by God they did!

And did the concert take me back…the hits streamed out rattled off in quick succession, punctuated by no les than nine new album tracks. The performances left nothing to be desired with both backing ensemble and the stars performing faultlessly. The audience provided massive backing vocals for historic major hits from Shaggy, The Police and of course Sting. And while stage versions differed slightly the show provided a timely reminder that Sting in particular was something of a pop-writing genius who wrote and performed songs that still sound great. Occasionally major hits were performed together like the mashed up ’Roxanne’ and ‘Boombastic’ - songs that were released back in 1978 and 1995 and arguably lost something in the night’s version.

Both artists looked younger than their years and just couldn’t stop smiling along with their appreciative audience. This was a great show, a skilful show, a wonderfully managed show and a show which illustrated beautifully an age punctuated by some of the most popular pop music ever released. Fans demanded more at the end of the show and were granted two encores with even more reminders of best quality pop history. Some will say this partnership is just not right, but I would say the reggae-fused music background of both and the obvious way these two guys work together tells a different story. This was a very special night.

Setlist

44/876

Morning Is Coming (2018 Sting & Shaggy 44/876)

Englishman in New York (Sting cover)/Jamaican Drummer Boy (Shaggy cover)

Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic (Police cover)

Oh Carolina (Shaggy cover)/We’ll Be Together (Police cover)

If You Can’t Find Love

Love Is the Seventh Wave (Sting cover)

To Love and Be Loved (2018 Sting & Shaggy 44/876)

Message in a Bottle (Police cover)

You (Shaggy cover)

Brand New Day (Sting cover)

Waiting for the Break of Day (2018 Sting & Shaggy 44/876)

Gotta Get Back My Baby (2018 Sting & Shaggy 44/876)

If You Love Somebody Set Them Free (Sting cover)

Don’t Make Me Wait (2018 Sting & Shaggy 44/876)

Angel (Shaggy cover)

Dreaming in the U.S.A. (2018 Sting & Shaggy 44/876)

Crooked Tree (2018 Sting & Shaggy 44/876)

Shape of My Heart (Sting cover)

Walking on the Moon (Police cover) (”Get Up, Stand Up” snippet)

So Lonely (Police cover)/Strength of a Woman (Shaggy cover)

Hey Sexy Lady (Shaggy cover)

Roxanne (Police cover)/Boombastic (Shaggy cover)

Encore 1:

Can’t Stand Losing You (Police cover)

Desert Rose (Sting cover)

It Wasn’t Me (Shaggy cover)

Every Breath You Take (Police cover)

Encore 2:

Next to You (Police cover)