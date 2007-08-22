  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Choose The Best Guitar +

  Gill Landry’s Latest LP

  My Favourite Albums 2019

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Nick Cave GHOSTEEN – New LP

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Download 2020 Headliners

  Jeff Buckley Grace 25th Birthday

  Remastered Archive Live Jazz

  Camden Rocks 2019 - Day 2

  Camden Rocks 2019 - Day 1

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Blancmange & Bernholz Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  Overseas Music Festivals 2019

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Isreal Nash & Joana Serrat Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Spear Of Destiny Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  Anna Burch Live

  My 100 Greatest Albums

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Stick In The Wheel Live

  Halo Maud, Baxter Dury Live

  Matthew Logan Vasquez Live

  The Barr Brothers Live

  Emily Barker Live in Manchester

  Katey Brooks New Single/Album

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Grandaddy Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes

  Martha Wainwright Live

  A Thousand Horses Live

  Rachael Yamagata Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Beverley Knight Live

  Ludovico Einaudi Live

  Courtney Barnett Live

  Mercury Rev Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

Noah Gundersen Live

gp-56

Gorilla Manchester, 17 January 2020

The opportunity to witness the live performance by two USA singer/songwriters who are unknown to me, albeit both highly praised by others, is something I cannot ignore. I’ve not even heard recordings from them but looked forward to being surprised and even impressed.

The Gorilla in Manchester is not one of my favourite haunts with its lack of a stage barrier and paucity of security staff but in the absence of hard rock bands on the night I didn’t feel threatened. Harrison Whitford released his debut full-length album recently so here’s his background story:

wp-35

Speaking about the upcoming shows Harrison Whitford said:

I’m looking forward to playing new songs on the upcoming tour with Noah [Gundersen], and to see how they feel in front of people. I’m also hoping to create a true collaborative effort as far as opening and accompanying Noah goes so that all that attend the shows will hopefully leave with a sense of being inspired. Either way, I’m just grateful to be coming back over there to play music.”

Even if you didn’t realise it, you might well have heard Harrison Whitford’s playing already – his haunting guitar parts can be heard all over Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘Stranger In The Alps’. Whitford is a long-time collaborator and friend of Bridgers, having played and written with her consistently for over six years. A formidable collaborator yes, but left to his own devices, Harrison’s own music more than speaks for itself.

wp-24

In releasing his debut album last year AFRAID OF EVERYTHING, the Californian singer/songwriter delivered an intimate collection of tracks to place him firmly on the solo artist spectrum. Balancing the sombre delivery of Elliot Smith with the pop charm of Paul Westerberg, the album offers a startlingly honest debut, packed full of poignant, candid songs that put Harrison and his frank and songwriting on full display. As an additional bonus, fans who invested in the vinyl edition of AFRAID OF EVERYTHING were rewarded with an extra song ‘What’s Happening’; a track made in-collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers who plays bass and drums throughout. Bridgers also appears on the record’s heart-breaking ‘Part Time Heart’, which she famously used to cover in her own early live sets.

wp-18

Whitford looked a little nervous as he occupied his chair with his electric guitar, in front of a half-full auditorium. Without introduction he launched into his alt-folk setlist with a rare level of intensity and an immediate impression that his songs reveal his own stories, experiences, himself. I guessed that his setlist largely comprised songs from his debut album and was impressed enough to plan to acquire it as soon as I can. Vocally, his voice is fluid with a wide range although most songs didn’t require the level of stretch to fully explore his capabilities. But what impressed me most was his sincerity and ability to express his deep feelings in music that was melodic and under-stated.

https://www.facebook.com/harrisonwhitfordmusic

Page: 1 2


Back


Shakenstir Photo Supplement
Wrexham 2010 - Gallery: The King Blues
The King Blues
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Manchester 2020 - Gallery: Noah Gundersen
Noah Gundersen Manchester 2020 - Gallery: Harrison Whitford
Harrison Whitford
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage