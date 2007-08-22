EXPLORE THE MAGIC OF MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL AT HOME



Montreux Jazz Festival today announces the exclusive digital release of more than 50 legendary concerts from its 54-year history. Available to stream in full free of charge, 35 performances are available now with Stingray Qello, bringing the spirit of the festival directly into the homes of music lovers across the globe.

During this unprecedented time, fans will have the chance to experience iconic performances by some of their favourite artists from their living rooms, including rare concerts from ‘The Godfather of Soul’ James Brown, who played Montreux Jazz Festival in 1981 and the legendary Nina Simone in 1976. Fans will also be able to enjoy Johnny Cash’s 1994 Live at Montreux performance, as well as the ground-breaking hip hop group RUN DMC’s electrifying show in 2001.

The concerts, available via Stingray Qello, encompass some of the highlights of one of Europe’s most loved and legendary festival and other artists available to stream for free include Marvin Gaye, Carlos Santana, Alanis Morissette, Simply Red, Phil Collins, Wu-Tang Clan, Korn, The Raconteurs and many more.

VIEW THE LEGENDARY CONCERTS HERE: https://www.montreuxjazzfestival.com/en/50-concerts-to-stream

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE FROM THE FESTIVAL TEAM

The Festival team was looking forward to unveiling today the line-up of its 54th edition. But given the exceptional circumstances all are currently facing, this announcement is postponed, and a new date will be communicated as soon as possible. Concerned by the seriousness of the situation and mindful of its evolution, the Festival management is closely assessing developments in conjunction with both the authorities and those involved in the organisation of the event. To date, the holding of the Festival, from 3 to 18 July 2020, is not compromised. The Festival team is therefore continuing its work, in hope and humility, to enable this year’s Festival to happen under the best possible conditions.

The entire Festival team would like to thank everyone who is contributing, be it directly or indirectly, to the collective effort to combat the pandemic. It also expresses its support and solidarity with those in the cultural sector who are experiencing difficulties during this time.

ABOUT MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL

Montreux Jazz Festival is a renowned music festival founded by Claude Nobs and held annually in Montreux, Switzerland across two weeks in July. Now in its 54th year, the festival draws 250,000 music lovers from all across the world to the Lake Geneva shoreline. Montreux Jazz Festival celebrates the industry’s emerging and contemporary acts, whilst paying homage to music’s legendary acts. Originally a pure jazz festival since inception in 1967, Montreux began showcasing other styles of music throughout the decades and today presents artists from across every genre imaginable. Artists that have graced the stage of Montreux include Etta James, Bob Dylan, Elton John, Ms Lauren Hill, Aretha Franklin, David Bowie, James Brown, Kendrick Lamar, Leonard Cohen, Marvin Gaye, Miles Davis, Nina Simone and many more. Mathieu Jaton serves as CEO of Montreux Jazz Festival after taking over the festival in 2013.