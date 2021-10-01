  Vangelis Juno To Jupiter

  Nirvana NEVERMIND 30th

  Metallica’s METALLICA Remaster

  The Charlatans 30th Year

  Politics is Failing

  Martha Wainwright’s LP Review

  New Dave Grohl Book

  Making the Image: Miles Davis

  Foo Fighters 2022 Live

  Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

  Basia Bulat 2022 Tour Dates

  Plant & Krauss Return - New LP

  Beth Hart Adds Live UK Dates

  James Blake New LP

  Brand New Zeros New LP

  Bocelli - One Night In Central Park

  Wassailer I, THE BASTARD

  Jesse Malin’s New LP

  Dot Allison Heart-Shaped Scars

  Katey Brooks UK Singer/Songwriter

  Nina Simone, Etta James, Live

  Felice Brothers New LP

  G Harrison All Things Must Pass

  Barbra Streisand: RELEASE ME 2

  The Beatles & India Documentary

  Hello Cosmos DREAM HARDER

  Joana Serrat’s New Record

  Imelda May’s Best Yet

  The Mono LPS Great Record

  Laurie Anderson’s BIG SCIENCE

  Within Temptation & Evanescence

  Moby The Very Best Of Interview

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  Newton Faulkner Returns

  Edge Of Paradise New LP

  St. Vincent LP & New Single

  SHIT FLOATS

  Rob Zombie New Releases

  AMY WINEHOUSE AT THE BBC

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Arial East Tries Harder

  Amy Macdonald Rescheduled Gig

  Discover Miriam Stockley

  Ariel Posen New LP

  Young Knives Are Back!

  Montreux Jazz Festival 2021

  Music & Brexit

  Ani DiFranco New LP +

  Discover David Ford

  Happy New Year?

  My Best Albums for 2020

  Joe Bonamassa Guitar Man

  Is The USA Nightmare Over?

  Download Back in 2021!

  On Barbra Streisand

  Roger Waters Us + Them Review

  Skunk Anansie 2021 Tour

  Metallica’s S&M2 Review

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  My 100 Favourite Albums

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

Martha Wainwright Live

mw-14

Martha Wainwright Live in Liverpool
The LOVE WIL BE REBORN Tour
Liverpool Philharmonic, 1 October 2021

mw-6

So I’m ‘back on the review/photographing horse’ after nearly two years of forced abstinence through this deadly Covid pandemic. In recent months I’ve pondered on who I’d love to witness live to start galloping again, and then I received Martha Wainwright’s new record LOVE WILL BE REBORN. I was reminded how taken back I was by her eponymous debut LP which still remains one of my favourite records of all time. Then came the invite to her Liverpool show - the last stop on her UK leg of the LOVE WILL BE REBORN tour. And I couldn’t think of a better way to get going again, despite the fact that I don’t make a habit of revisiting live shows from artists - this would be my fourth Martha concert over a period of 15 years. But it was all too tempting - a new and great record, one of today’s finest singer/songwriters and live performers, and back to live!

mw-11

I shouldn’t be nervous after all these years of covering live shows, but I am - find a parking space, will the box office have my photo pass? Will my aging carriage survive the Mersey/Birkenhead Tunnel? Is the show lighting going to be viable for shooting? etc., etc., etc. It took 30 minutes to find parking space gold dust and my pass was waiting for me. The Philharmonic is a favourite venue of mine, primarily for the reliable acoustic quality of the place, although photographing has to from the rear of the auditorium, adjacent to the sound and lighting desks. Unlike some venues, staff are friendly, helpful and accommodating so I’m quickly settled in for Martha’s support act, Bernice.

mw-19b

Bernice is a Canadian indie pop band from Toronto, Ontario, fronted by singer and songwriter Robin Dann. They have twice been long-listed nominees for the Polaris Music Prize, receiving nods at the 2018 Polaris Music Prize for PUFF LP: IN THE AIR WITHOUT A SHAPE and at the 2021 Polaris Music Prize for EAU DE BONJOURNO.

Robin Dann - vocals
Thom Gill - guitarist
Dan Fortin - bassist
Phil Melanson - percussionist

mw-20b

Although the band has four members only three wandered onto the stage - guitarist/keyboardist, percussionist and vocalist. In front of a half-filled auditorium the trio began with an instrumental introduction before Robin Dann opened proceedings vocally. I’ll admit I had difficulty in understanding the band’s musical aims but by song three they had certainly secured my interest with a romantic ballad that boasted lovely lyrics and a tangible melody. Dann’s voice was all sweetness, light and expression while her compatriots provided a more-than-adequate, minimalist instrumental backdrop. I’ve lost track now of musical genres - there are so many and they are continually being invented - but I reckon the band’s music could best be described as psycho/folk/pop. The audience also learned to love them with enough acclamation to convince they weren’t just being polite (the very minimum I have learned to expect from savvy, friendly and supportive Liverpudlian music-lovers).

http://www.bernicemusic.com/
https://bernice.bandcamp.com/

Page: 1 2 3


Back

Liverpool 2010 - Gallery: Neil Cowley Trio
Neil Cowley Trio
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Chester 2021 - Gallery: Scott Matthews
Scott Matthews Liverpool - Gallery: Martha Wainwright 2021
Martha Wainwright 2021
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage