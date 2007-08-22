St Mary’s Performance Space, Chester, 28 November 2022

Chloe Foy Supporting

Could this be my last live show coverage in 2022? Probably. Due to the continuing threat of Covid I have tended to avoid large crowded venues and so I have concentrated on covering more local, smaller venues like this little gem in Chester town centre. It’s an ancient church with almost perfect acoustics and is becoming popular with established international singer/songwriters. And because it’s one of the few music venues in town it attracts sellout audiences. I have heard of this artist but have neither seen nor heard her perform.

On securing my front row seat I’m confronted by an impressive panorama of guitars in front of me and a capacity crowd behind me which surprises me a little as Hoop is not the most mainstream artist around from what I can gather. First to perform is a contemporary folk singer called Chloe Foy.

Foy’s voice is heavenly sweet, her songs deserve wider coverage. Watching her perform I’m reminded of a solo expressionless choir boy. The songs, which were mostly from 2021 debut LP WHERE SHALL WE BGIN, are highly emotional and delivered perfectly. Foy accompanied herself well on guitar bit for ‘Square Face’ performed accappela to perfection. Her final song ‘Angeline’ was my pick with its supreme melody and most beautiful performance. The audience responded with reat enthusiasm - she arrived as a stranger and left as a friend. Her music can be obtained from Amazon and I strongly recommend her to you. This singer/songwriter is certainly one to watch.

‘Where Shall We Begin’

Where shall we begin?

This dance is a sin

We’re falling fast-forward and reaching right back

Make something of nothing before the sky turns black

Fortunately, dear

I’ll comfort all your fears

For here is a fortune the look in your eye

Says, “Hold me now darling”, forever time goes by

Death to those who wait

Likely it’s too late

The picture they painted is far from my eyes

The painter in question’s the hero I despise

And take your time and feel it

My heart is slowly breathing





Setlist

Where Shall We Begin

Work of Art

Elephant/Oh You Are Not Well

Complete Fool

Square Face

Evangeline