“Her soft and genuine voice opens you up to a new world, a world of dreams and smooth and silken atmospheres” - ROLLING STONE FRANCE

“Cross The Verge is definitive confirmation of her enormous talent” - EL PAIS

“It’s an album that seduces on first listen and has enough depth and variety for repeat visits. Serrat, along with her collaborators, has made a beautiful record.” - AMERICANA UK

“There can be absolutely no doubt that she is an amazingly talented artist and songwriter.” - SONIC BANDWAGON

“Cross The Verge has a slightly intoxicating and sometimes almost mesmerizing effect” - KRENTEN UIT DE POP

“Her songs are thoughtful, delicate and achingly beautiful.” - LISTOMANIA

“an extraordinary album” - PENNYBLACK MUSIC

“She completely disarms with her hazy delicacy” - EL PERIÓDICO

“brooding sonic elegance” - THE IRISH TIMES

“Spanish singer-songwriter Joana Serrat might sound like a product of L.A.’s new-school folk scene, but the dreamy sonics on “Dear Great Canyon” instead come from Barcelona via Dublin. The spectre of Joanna Newsom hangs heavy on Joana’s breathy vocals, while tracks such as ‘The Blizzard’ evoke the sweeping alt. country of Lambchop. Gorgeous”

RIPPING SPRINGS is Serrat’s latest and fourth album which was produced by long-time friend Israel Nash in his Texas hill country studio.

“It was very easy to work with Joana because she knows where she wants to go and she leads us there. Joana’s lyrics are brilliant. She uses images and colours to describe her songs and luckily that’s the way we are used to working.” - Israel Nash

It’s pretty obvious from the above that the young Spanish singer/songwriter has struck a chord with many reviewers. As for myself, not having heard her music I have an open and enquiring mind about the lady in a live environment. I was not disappointed. Manchester’s bijou and acoustically sound Deaf Institute is loved by many singer/songwriters and not-so-loud bands. The venue was near to capacity for the main attraction, Israel Nash, but I sensed that few of the assembled knew about this young Spaniard and her penchant for Americana. That said a couple of voices yelled out in Spanish which drew a warm smile from the artist.

Playing alone with her immaculate Guild acoustic guitar she compelled myself and the audience to listen intently to her alt-country creations which boasted tangible melodies, decent lyrics and a melancholic ambience. Serrat has a liquid voice with a respectable range while her delivery is contemplative and passionate. She also had a strong ability to connect with her audience and judging by the number of people buying her music from the merch stand after her performance, it looks like this stranger had just made many new friends. This was a mature and memorable performance from a young lady who will no doubt gather garner many more fans over the years.

