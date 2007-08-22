  Jeff Lynne’s ELO 2020 Tour

  Download 2020 Latest Acts

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Choose The Best Guitar +

  Gill Landry’s Latest LP

  My Favourite Albums 2019

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Nick Cave GHOSTEEN – New LP

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Download 2020 Headliners

  Jeff Buckley Grace 25th Birthday

  Remastered Archive Live Jazz

  Camden Rocks 2019 - Day 2

  Camden Rocks 2019 - Day 1

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Blancmange & Bernholz Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  Overseas Music Festivals 2019

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Isreal Nash & Joana Serrat Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Spear Of Destiny Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  Anna Burch Live

  My 100 Greatest Albums

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Stick In The Wheel Live

  Halo Maud, Baxter Dury Live

  Matthew Logan Vasquez Live

  The Barr Brothers Live

  Emily Barker Live in Manchester

  Katey Brooks New Single/Album

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Grandaddy Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes

  Martha Wainwright Live

  A Thousand Horses Live

  Rachael Yamagata Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Beverley Knight Live

  Ludovico Einaudi Live

  Courtney Barnett Live

  Mercury Rev Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

Gill Landry Live in Chester

l-35

St Mary’s Performance Space, Chester, 15 February 2020.

The city of Chester has until recently lacked good live venues. That changed a few years ago with the advent of The Live Rooms, notable for its rock ‘n’ roll schedule, and this bijou venue at a former church. Being based in Chester I of course welcome good venues (which encourage some of the best artists around) and the convenience of reviewing and photographing. St Mary’s has a wonderful acoustic quality which attracts both fans and artists (especially singer/songwriters). First on the menu was a familiar face at St Mary’s.

tp-23

Singer/songwriter Tom Blackwell performs in many of the small venues across the North of England, distilling his blues, folk, soul and gospel influences into what Bob Harris has rightly described as, “Wonderful, heartfelt music.”

In 2018 Blackwell released the first of his MEMPHIS series of albums. The new recordings are minimal, unadorned. There is nothing wasted or unnecessary cluttering the sound, just emotive vocals framed by quiet guitar and harmonica. The essence of everything Blackwell does is in his plaintif and soulful singing voice. On stage he may punctuate with mournful harmonica and emphasise with expressive guitar, but it is the vocal that is the heart-rending centre of his art.

His lyrics are elemental, relying on natural metaphor and spare phrasing to render their stories; the resultant music is intimate, whilst Blackwell’s voice has the emotional heft to convince. He sings his authentic songs as if he is living them - songs that feel as if they are coming to you rolling across the plains and through dusty mid-Western streets, classic Americana, telling stories of bruised hopes, and fragmented settlements between yearning and loss.

tp-42

The calm and ancient church is almost full for Blackwell who, without ceremony, began his set. Some biographies I have read tend to overstate the subject’s talents and nature, but on this occasion every word of it rang true. Blackwell is a passionate and expressive performer and you’d be very perceptive to spot that he’s not American, so convincing is his Americana twang. What came through loud and clear was his artistic integrity and devotion to his musical genre. Vocally, he hit every note with pinpoint accuracy and exhibited a useful vocal range.

tp-14

The audience responded to his songs and stagecraft with enthusiasm. My only criticism was in the song-writing in that while subject matter could not be faulted, every song sounded the same and melodies weren’t compelling enough. Blackwell has to be one of the best Americana performers in the UK, with a few tweaks could be the greatest.

https://www.blackwellsongs.com/

tp-32

Page: 1 2


Back


Shakenstir Photo Supplement
Liverpool 2009 - Gallery: Bloc Party
Bloc Party
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Chester - Gallery: Tom Blackwell 2020
Tom Blackwell 2020 Chester 2020 - Gallery: Gill Landry
Gill Landry
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage