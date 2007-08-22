TRAFALGAR RELEASING TO BRING PINK FLOYD‘S DELICATE SOUND OF THUNDER TO CINEMAS WORLDWIDE FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY ON

15 OCTOBER, 2020

RESTORED. RE-EDITED. REMIXED.

THE GRAMMY AWARD NOMINATED FILM comes to cinemas for the first time. Featured tracks include ’Learning To Fly’, ‘On The Turning Away’, ‘Us And Them’, ’Comfortably Numb’ and ’Wish You Were Here’ in DOLBY ATMOS in selected cinemas.

TICKETS ON SALE FROM 27 AUGUST AT https://www.delicatesoundofthunder.com/

Trafalgar Releasing today announced the upcoming release of Pink Floyd’s DELICATE SOUNDS OF THUNDER, coming to cinemas around the world for a one-night only event on 15 October.

Tickets will be on sale from 27 August. Find your local screening at www.DelicateSoundOfThunder.com. Screenings will take place subject to local venue COVID-19 measures. Dates are subject to change based on the status of local cinema re-openings.

In 1987, Pink Floyd made a triumphant resurgence. The legendary British band, formed in 1967, had suffered the loss of two co-founders: keyboardist/ vocalist Richard Wright, who left after sessions for THE WALL in 1979, and bass player and lyricist Roger Waters, who had left to go solo in 1985, soon after the 1983 album THE FINAL CUT.

The gauntlet was thus laid down for guitarist/singer David Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason, who proceeded to create the multi-platinum A Momentary Lapse Of Reason album, a global chart smash, which also saw the return of Richard Wright to the fold.

Released in September 1987, A MOMENTARY LAPSE OF REASON was quickly embraced by fans worldwide, who flocked to attend the live tour dates, which started within days of the album’s release. The tour played to more than 4.25 million fans over more than 2 years, and, as a celebration of the enduring talent and global appeal of David, Nick and Richard (supported by 8 other stella musicians on stage), was unsurpassed at the time.

Filmed at Long Island’s Nassau Coliseum in August 1988 and directed by Wayne Isham, the Grammy Award nominated DELICATE SOUND OF THUNDER comes to cinemas for the first time in this global event release. This 2020 version is sourced directly from over 100 cans of original 35mm negatives, painstakingly restored and transferred to 4K, and completely re-edited by Benny Trickett from the restored and upgraded footage, under the creative direction of Aubrey Powell/Hipgnosis. Similarly, the sound was completely remixed from the original multitrack tapes by longtime Pink Floyd engineer Andy Jackson with Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, assisted by Damon Iddins.

Pink Floyd’s supporting cast included: Jon Carin (Keyboards, Vocals), Tim Renwick (Guitars, Vocals), Guy Pratt (Bass, Vocals), Gary Wallis (Percussion), Scott Page (Saxophones, Guitar), Margret Taylor (Backing Vocals), Rachel Fury (Backing Vocals) and Durga McBroom (Backing Vocals).