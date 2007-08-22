Day 1 had revealed the level of talent that exists here in the UK, much of it that remains hidden from view without the exposure of radio airplay, and support of record company marketing bucks. As I emerged from the Camden underground I hoped that it would be a little cooler (no, a lot cooler) and the streets less crowded. Well one of two wasn’t bad, and yes it felt even warmer! My first visit was to The Electric Ballroom and a band I did not know called Faers. And as the first band to perform at midday on a Sunday, I fully expected thin crowds…

In a very sparsely populated venue the band performed as though they were at a sold-out Glastonbury. Rees looked the part of a rocking lead-man while the rest of the band threw huge bass lines and the songs featured strong melodies. There’s a strong emotional side to the band and a passion that was unmistakeable.

Warriors, Not Far Away, Death Sails, Closer, Everything You Know, Last Of Our Kind, Stray World, Lust And Youth.

Glamour Of The Kill were formed in January 2007. They take their name from a line in the title track of He Is Legend’s 2004 album, I Am Hollywood. The band’s mainstream popularity was assisted by a 10/10 Metal Hammer review for their debut demo EP, Through the Dark They March. This led to tours with Bullet for My Valentine, Darkest Hour and Avenged Sevenfold. They have cited major influences as Iron Maiden, Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Megadeth, Judas Priest, Black Sabbath, The Misfits, Black Flag, The Ramones, Nirvana, Sepultura, As I Lay Dying, Killswitch Engage, and Korn.

Thankfully for the band the crowds had swelled somewhat and the atmosphere had certainly grown in excitement terms. Heavy rock was the order of the day as the band wore their influences for all to see. What emerged was one of my favourite performances of the festival watched by a lot of 30-something rock fans. In fact I had noticed that the age of many festival-goers was older than I expected. Thomson on drums was amazing while Richmond on lead vocals proved an animated player with a powerful voice. Songs also had a sharp edge, tinged with a degree of pop sensibility. Hell, it was near-perfect.

Break, Earthquake, Fire Fight, Second Chance, Out of Control, We Are All Cursed, Lights Down, A Hope in Hell, A Freak Like Me, Blood Drunk, Rise From Your Grave, Feeling Alive.