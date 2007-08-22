BLACK DEER FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES SECOND WAVE OF INCREDIBLE ARTISTS FOR 2020

“This looks like a great bill. I’ve worked alongside most of these people in recent times… over here or over there…

there’s power and beauty. Looking forward to it…”

– Robert Plant

SAVING GRACE FT. ROBERT PLANT & SUZI DIAN

IMELDA MAY, JADE BIRD

LUKAS NELSON & PROMISE OF THE REAL

SAM DUCKWORTH (GET CAPE. WEAR CAPE. FLY), SHOVELS & ROPE, SHOOTER JENNINGS, BIRDS OF CHICAGO, WILDWOOD KIN, WADE BOWEN, WILLIAM PRINCE, JOSH OKEEFE,

THE GOAT ROPER RODEO BAND ALL ADDED TO THE LINEUP

https://blackdeerfestival.com/information/

A weekend of real Americana & country music. An independent festival born out of passion and experience that creates an authentic good time and community.

Award-winning Black Deer Festival is incredibly excited to be announcing the second selection of artists who will be taking to the stages in Kent this June. Joining the already-announced Wilco (South England exclusive), The Waterboys, The Dead South, Courtney Marie Andrews, The Felice Brothers and many more will be the likes of Shooter Jennings, Wildwood Kin, Jade Bird, Saving Grace (featuring Robert Plant and Suzi Dian) amongst many more.

Saving Grace is a co-operative featuring Robert Plant and Suzi Dian (vocals), Oli Jefferson (percussion), Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone & acoustic guitars) and Matt Worley (banjo, acoustic and baritone guitars and cuatro). These five musicians work in glorious harmony from start to finish, reworking a selection of diverse cover material that has been collected from various places creating a musical journey in its truest form. Furthermore, this odyssey has been undertaken in the spirit of appreciation, musicianship and exultation. They truly are a band of joy. “From a whisper to a scream…”

Irish singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Imelda May will bring her unique vocal talent to the festival. Her career spans seventeen years and includes collaborations with such musical heavyweights as Ronnie Wood, Jeff Beck and Jools Holland, helping her achieve over thirty million streams. Dubbed ‘the other queen of Ireland’ by Bono, Imelda is providing a strong case to become Irish royalty with the recent success of her brilliant ‘Life Love Flesh Blood’ album – co-produced by roots legend T Bone Burnett and is a former UK Americana Charts number 1.

Born in Northumberland, Jade Bird exploded onto the music scene at an early age. In 2017 Bird won the ANCHOR 2017 award of the Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg and also was a finalist for the BBC Sound Of Award in 2018. Her debut EP ‘Something American’ was released and soon followed by her self-titled album (the 2020 recipient of the ‘Best Selling Americana Album’ at the UK Americana Awards last month) which includes songs such as ‘Love Has All Been Done Before and ‘Uh Huh”. The album went to number one in the UK Folk charts and got to number ten in the UK charts. In 2019, Bird won the International Breakthrough award at the AIM Independent Music Awards and was invited on a US tour with Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Father John Misty.

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real is an American country rock act based in California. Lukas follows in father Willie Nelson’s footsteps taking to the front of stage on vocals and guitar. Promise of the Real have been Neil Young’s regular backing band since 2015 and have achieved several platinum selling collaborations. Newest release, Turn Off The News (Build A Garden) follows Lukas’ high-profile collaboration with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper on 2018’s blockbuster film and soundtrack, the multi-award winning ‘A Star is Born’ soundtrack.

Sam Duckworth / Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly from Southend, Essex has been releasing music for fourteen years, totalling six studio album releases. His catalogue includes four top 10 singles, two top 40 albums and a gold certified plaque for the seminal “Chronicles of a Bohemian Teenager”. Making his eagerly anticipated return to performing live this year, Sam Duckworth will be performing both past favourites and new songs.

Shovels & Rope are an American folk duo from South Carolina. Consisting of husband and wife Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst, the duo have released seven studios albums since 2008. In 2012 the pair worked with Dualtone Records and released the Album, ‘O’ Be Joyful’. In January 2013, Shovels & Rope made their network television debut playing the song ‘Birmingham’ on The Late Show With David Letterman, opening up their fanbase and making them an international name to look out for.