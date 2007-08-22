DAVID GILMOUR INTERVIEW

‘THE LOST ART OF CONVERSATION’ A PINK FLOYD PODCAST AVAILABLE WEEKLY FROM 25 NOVEMBER 2019

EXCLUSIVE CONVERSATION WITH DAVID GILMOUR ABOUT PINK FLOYD THE LATER YEARS IN WHICH DAVID GILMOUR TALKS LEGAL BATTLES, PAIN, THE ‘80S, ‘90S POLITICS AND ‘THE BIG SPLIFF’

To celebrate the release of PINK FLOYD THE LATER YEARS, David Gilmour has given unprecedented interview access with his only interview, the result of which is the fascinating podcast The Lost Art of Conversation. The 4-part, podcast episodes was available weekly on Mondays from 25 November 2019.

Gilmour discusses the new-look band as they reassembled after a few years away. In his own words: “It’s quite a big thing to carry on Pink Floyd with Roger [Waters] having gone. He is a big, big part of it obviously, a major talent and our primary lyricist, so it was difficult.” And on his remaining bandmates, Nick Mason and Richard Wright: “I was so glad to have Rick there with his ideas and playing the way he did. And Nick is the perfect drummer for Pink Floyd. It all felt so right on those sessions.”

On returning to original MOMENTARY LAPSE OF REASON album to record a new version for THE LATER YEARS box set, he looks back with humour, pointing out that “… Later you realise ‘Fuck, it was the 80s!’”

Gilmour goes on to explain the origins of the unreleased tracks known as ‘The Big Spliff’ (as coined by studio producer Andy Jackson) without which, there would have been no THE ENDLESS RIVER album: “…We had a think about making a new record based on all that music with Rick playing on it – with all of us playing on it – after his death.”

Covering the material and stories featured in The Later Years box set, the episodes are split into four key themes from the band’s career from 1987 to the present day, delving into the multi-faceted elements of Pink Floyd’s creative output:

The Studio

David Gilmour talks about the band’s return to the jam sessions in the recording studio and embracing the new technology when faced with mountains of new advances in synthesisers and other instruments.

Artwork

Gilmour tells of his ideas for the band’s artwork including how his simple sketch of a single, empty bed was transformed by the artist Storm Thorgerson into the epic image of around 500 beds on the cover of A Momentary Lapse of Reason.

Live Performances

How the band were preparing for the terrifying prospect of the upcoming tour, only added to by the enormous pressure facing them whilst rehearsing in a massive aircraft hangar at Toronto airport.

Unreleased New Material from the box set

Gilmour talks about the hours and hours of new and rare material included in THE LATER YEARS. His memories jogged by watching footage of the band flying around in promotional airships over Miami beach, watching hapless swimmers surrounded by sharks. On 13 December 2019, Pink Floyd Records released PINK FLOYD,THE LATER YEARS, a 16-disc set (5xCDs, 6xBlu-Rays, 5xDVDs) covering the material created by David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Richard Wright from 1987 onwards. The period generated record sales of over 40 million worldwide and included three studio albums: A MOMENTARY LAPSE OF REASON, THE DIVISION BELL and THE ENDLESS RIVER as well as two live albums: DELICATE SOUND OF THUNDER and PULSE. With additional production from David Gilmour and Andy Jackson, over 13 hours of unreleased audio and audiovisual material, including the sought-after 1989 VENICE and 1990 KNEBWORTH CONCERTS, PINK FLOYD, THE LATER YEARS is essential for fans.

A 2 LP / 1-CD ‘Highlights’ package was released on 29 November.

