Within Temptation ENTERTAIN YOU

Release Their Brand New Single ‘ENTERTAIN YOU’
LISTEN HERE: https://lnk.to/wtey

“There is blood on everyone’s hands!”

Offence, victimization and exploitation – it happens every day and is mainly justified under the name of economic necessity, politics, religion, culture, sex and race. Within Temptation’s new single, ‘Entertain You’, out today, revolves around the urge for self-gratification at the expense of the other.

Frontwoman Sharon den Adel comments, “We often cannot and do not want to see the consequences of our urge to satisfy our personal needs. To justify or simply avoid the misery we inflict on others, we simply look the other way or start pointing fingers. We should look into the mirror more often and start questioning our own beliefs. We should try to understand not only ourselves but also, and most importantly, the others and the world around us. It’s not the easiest way, but it’s certainly one that brings us further in this individualistic society.”

Listen to the brand new single ‘Entertain You’ now across all major streaming platforms. Smart link: www.lnk.to/wtey

Over the past few years, Within Temptation’s flourishing career has been at its peak both creatively and in the live arena. Having sold over 150,000 tickets in eight countries for their Worlds Collide co-headline tour with US rock band Evanescence, sadly the current global situation has meant the tour has been postponed. Nevertheless, the dates have now been re-scheduled and the Worlds Collide tour will go ahead in September taking in major venues across Europe including the iconic O2 in London.

WORLDS COLLIDE EUROPEAN TOUR – SEPT 2020

“We’re excited to announce the new dates of the Worlds Collide Tour. All existing tickets & VIP packages will remain valid for the rescheduled dates and all venues remain the same - except for Hamburg and Frankfurt. The Hamburg show will move to the Barclaycard Arena; all tickets will be honoured at the new venue and extra tickets to this show will be on sale immediately. We expect to have an update on Frankfurt shortly.”

WED 2   Glasgow, UK The SSE Hydro Arena
THU 3   Leeds, UK First Direct Arena
SAT 5   Birmingham, UK Arena Birmingham
SUN 6   London, UK The O2
TUE 8   Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
WED 9  Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
FRI 11  Brussels, BE Palais 12
SAT 12 Brussels, BE Palais 12
MO 14  Paris, FR Accor hotels Arena
TH 17  Hamburg, DE  Barclaycard Arena
FRI 18  Leipzig, DE Leipzig Arena
SU 20   Gliwice, PL Arena Gliwice
MO 21  Berlin, DE Velodrom
TUE 22 Munich, DE Zenith
THU 24 Düsseldorf, DE Mitsubishi Electric Hall
FRI 25   Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU Rockhal
SUN 27  Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
TUE 29  Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum Milan

Go to the official Worlds Collide Tour website: https://www.worldscollidetour.net/
https://www.resist-temptation.com/

RESIST LP

Following up the release of HYDRA in 2014, the new musical era of Within Temptation has never been stronger, as newest record RESIST brings a futuristic take on metal to the table – both instrumentally and thematically. The message of Within Temptation’s seventh studio album is clear: RESIST. This wake-up call soars through the album track list as a sharpened knife. RESIST is armed with ten anthemic tracks, driven by grand melodies and dark hooks. It is an utterly distinctive metal record that takes inspiration from our modern and future society – both musically and personally – and casts it into mind blowing arrangements and dark melodies. And the most important message of it all?! “Wake up and protect your freedom!”


