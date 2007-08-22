  John Barrow - A Musical Life

  Damien Jurado’s Latest LP

  Shelby Lynne’s New Album

  What Have We Done?

  Roger Waters: US + THEM. Live DVD

  The Strokes Are Back!

  Within Temptation Single & Tour

  A RISK TOO FAR

  The Reads Return in Style

  Pink Floyd YouTube Festival

  New Album Reviews

  Clem Snide, An LP For Now

  Montreux Jazz Fest at Home!

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Black Deer Festival Latest

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Jeff Lynne’s ELO Tour Cancelled

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Camden Rocks 2019 - Day 2

  Camden Rocks 2019 - Day 1

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Blancmange & Bernholz Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Isreal Nash & Joana Serrat Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Spear Of Destiny Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  Anna Burch Live

  My 100 Greatest Albums

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Stick In The Wheel Live

  Halo Maud, Baxter Dury Live

  Matthew Logan Vasquez Live

  The Barr Brothers Live

  Emily Barker Live in Manchester

  Katey Brooks New Single/Album

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Grandaddy Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes

  Martha Wainwright Live

  A Thousand Horses Live

  Rachael Yamagata Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Beverley Knight Live

  Ludovico Einaudi Live

  Courtney Barnett Live

  Mercury Rev Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

Roger Waters US & THEM Release Info

r-01

ROGER WATERS: US + THEM

A FILM DIRECTED BY SEAN EVANS AND LEGENDARY PINK FLOYD FOUNDER ROGER WATERS
Now Available For Digital Purchase And Rental

Blu-ray, DVD, CD & Vinyl to be released on October 2, 2020
See film trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CXziTSQupHQ

See video of “Happiest Days of Our Lives/Another Brick in the Wall,
Part 2 & Part 3”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gV0_C4dN-kk

r-48

(London, UK) – June 16, 2020) Sony Music Entertainment is pleased to announce the release of ROGER WATERS: US + THEM on Blu-ray, DVD, CD and Vinyl.  ROGER WATERS: US + THEM, chronicles the acclaimed 2017-2018 tour of the iconic Pink Floyd artist. ROGER WATERS: US + THEM concert film is available now to buy on Digital or watch on demand and will be released on Blu-ray, DVD, CD & Vinyl on Friday, October 2, 2020. Preorder the Blu-ray, DVD, CD and vinyl:

https://rogerwaters.lnk.to/us-them

As the founding member, lyricist, composer and creative force behind Pink Floyd, US + THEM presents Waters powerful music in stunning form and highlights its message of human rights, liberty and love.  Based around his acclaimed, sold-out US + THEM worldwide tour of 2017-18, comprising a total of 156 shows to 2.3 million people across the globe, it features classic songs from The Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, Animals, Wish You Were Here as well as his most recent album, IS THIS THE LIFE WE REALLY WANT?

Directed by Sean Evans and Roger Waters, the film provides a visceral sense of what it was like to be there.  With Evans using the most innovative digital and audio technology available, this state-of-the-art show encapsulates a series of breath-taking visual, audio and sensory experiences.  It captures Waters’ legendary live performances taking the audience on an emotionally charged, thought provoking journey.

r-65

Waters powerfully demonstrates that he is at heart, a musical activist and one of the most passionate political commentators of his time. He has dedicated his life to fighting against those who seek to control our lives and destroy our planet.  ‘Welcome To The Machine’ and ‘Another Brick In The Wall Part II’, are a stark reminder of the bleak warnings that he gave decades ago about alienation, displacement, greed, suffering, destruction and loss.  And yet the humanity of the songwriter cannot be more plainly seen than in Wish You Were Here, because, although he presents a grim picture of the state of the world, ultimately his message is one of hope through unity and love.

r-28

The US + THEM production in all formats captures the close relationship that Waters has with his fans both young and old and the unique connection he makes with his audience.  If ANIMALS is Orwellian, then THE WALL is straight out of Bulgakov.  With its call to action, US + THEM warns us of both.

ROGER WATERS: US + THEM concert film is currently available on 4K, HD and SD Digital from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment and was filmed on tour in Amsterdam, and on location in the UK.  Viewers on digital, Blu-Ray and DVD will have access to all-new post-feature content including two additional concert songs not included in the original feature (“Comfortably Numb” and “Smell the Roses”) as well as A Fleeting Glimpse, a documentary-style short film featuring behind-the-scenes moments from the tour.

r-19

Roger Waters: US + THEM CDs Include:

CD 1

1. Intro
2. Speak To Me
3. Breathe
4. One of These Days
5. Time
6 .Breathe (Reprise)
7. The Great Gig in the Sky
8. Welcome to the Machine
9. Déjà Vu
10. The Last Refugee
11. Picture That
12. Wish You Were Here
13. The Happiest Days of Our Lives
14. Another Brick in the Wall Part 2
15. Another Brick in the Wall Part 3

CD 2:

1. Dogs
2. Pigs (Three Different Ones)
3. Money
4. Us & Them
5. Brain Damage
6. Eclipse
7. The Last Refugee (Reprise)
8. Déjà Vu (Reprise)

r-39

Roger Waters: US & THEM LPs Include:

LP 1

SIDE A

1. Intro
2. Speak To Me
3. Breathe
4. One of These Days
5. Time
6. Breathe (Reprise)
7. The Great Gig in the Sky

SIDE B

1. Welcome to the Machine
2. Déjà Vu
3. The Last Refugee

LP 2

SIDE C

1. Picture That
2. Wish You Were Here
3. The Happiest Days of Our Lives
4. Another Brick in the Wall Part 2
5. Another Brick in the Wall Part 3

SIDE D

1. Dogs

LP 3

SIDE E

1. Pigs (Three Different Ones)
2. Money

SIDE F

1. Us & Them
2. Brain Damage
3. Eclipse
4. The Last Refugee (Reprise)
5. Déjà Vu (Reprise)

r-56

Roger Waters: US + THEM BLU-RAY and DVD Includes:

1. Intro
2. Speak To Me
3. Breathe
4. One of These Days
5. Time
6. Breathe (Reprise)
7. The Great Gig in the Sky
8. Welcome to the Machine
9. Déjà Vu
10. The Last Refugee
11. Picture That
12. Wish You Were Here
13. The Happiest Days of Our Lives
14. Another Brick in the Wall Part 2
15. Another Brick in the Wall Part 3
16. Dogs
17. Pigs (Three Different Ones)
18. Money
19. Us & Them
20. Brain Damage
21. Eclipse
22. The Last Refugee (Reprise)
23. Déjà Vu (Reprise)

BONUS FOOTAGE INCLUDES:

“FLEETING GLIMPSE” Documentary
“COMFORTABLY NUMB” (Live Performance)
“SMELL THE ROSES” (Live Performance)

BAND:

Dave Kilminster: Guitars
Bo Koster: Keyboards
Jon Carin:  Keyboards and Guitars
Lucius – Jess Wolfe & Holly Laessig:  Vocals
Ian Ritchie:  Saxophone
Gus Seyffert:  Guitars and Bass
Jonathan Wilson:  Guitars and Vocals
Joey Waronker:  Drums


Back


Shakenstir Photo Supplement
Liverpool 2009 - Gallery: Bloc Party
Bloc Party
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Birds & Flowers - Gallery: Lockdown Garden
Lockdown Garden Self-Isolation - Gallery: Window View
Window View
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage