ROGER WATERS: US + THEM

A FILM DIRECTED BY SEAN EVANS AND LEGENDARY PINK FLOYD FOUNDER ROGER WATERS

Now Available For Digital Purchase And Rental

Blu-ray, DVD, CD & Vinyl to be released on October 2, 2020

See film trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CXziTSQupHQ

See video of “Happiest Days of Our Lives/Another Brick in the Wall,

Part 2 & Part 3”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gV0_C4dN-kk

(London, UK) – June 16, 2020) Sony Music Entertainment is pleased to announce the release of ROGER WATERS: US + THEM on Blu-ray, DVD, CD and Vinyl. ROGER WATERS: US + THEM, chronicles the acclaimed 2017-2018 tour of the iconic Pink Floyd artist. ROGER WATERS: US + THEM concert film is available now to buy on Digital or watch on demand and will be released on Blu-ray, DVD, CD & Vinyl on Friday, October 2, 2020. Preorder the Blu-ray, DVD, CD and vinyl:

https://rogerwaters.lnk.to/us-them

As the founding member, lyricist, composer and creative force behind Pink Floyd, US + THEM presents Waters powerful music in stunning form and highlights its message of human rights, liberty and love. Based around his acclaimed, sold-out US + THEM worldwide tour of 2017-18, comprising a total of 156 shows to 2.3 million people across the globe, it features classic songs from The Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, Animals, Wish You Were Here as well as his most recent album, IS THIS THE LIFE WE REALLY WANT?

Directed by Sean Evans and Roger Waters, the film provides a visceral sense of what it was like to be there. With Evans using the most innovative digital and audio technology available, this state-of-the-art show encapsulates a series of breath-taking visual, audio and sensory experiences. It captures Waters’ legendary live performances taking the audience on an emotionally charged, thought provoking journey.

Waters powerfully demonstrates that he is at heart, a musical activist and one of the most passionate political commentators of his time. He has dedicated his life to fighting against those who seek to control our lives and destroy our planet. ‘Welcome To The Machine’ and ‘Another Brick In The Wall Part II’, are a stark reminder of the bleak warnings that he gave decades ago about alienation, displacement, greed, suffering, destruction and loss. And yet the humanity of the songwriter cannot be more plainly seen than in Wish You Were Here, because, although he presents a grim picture of the state of the world, ultimately his message is one of hope through unity and love.

The US + THEM production in all formats captures the close relationship that Waters has with his fans both young and old and the unique connection he makes with his audience. If ANIMALS is Orwellian, then THE WALL is straight out of Bulgakov. With its call to action, US + THEM warns us of both.

ROGER WATERS: US + THEM concert film is currently available on 4K, HD and SD Digital from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment and was filmed on tour in Amsterdam, and on location in the UK. Viewers on digital, Blu-Ray and DVD will have access to all-new post-feature content including two additional concert songs not included in the original feature (“Comfortably Numb” and “Smell the Roses”) as well as A Fleeting Glimpse, a documentary-style short film featuring behind-the-scenes moments from the tour.

Roger Waters: US + THEM CDs Include:

CD 1

1. Intro

2. Speak To Me

3. Breathe

4. One of These Days

5. Time

6 .Breathe (Reprise)

7. The Great Gig in the Sky

8. Welcome to the Machine

9. Déjà Vu

10. The Last Refugee

11. Picture That

12. Wish You Were Here

13. The Happiest Days of Our Lives

14. Another Brick in the Wall Part 2

15. Another Brick in the Wall Part 3

BONUS FOOTAGE INCLUDES:

“FLEETING GLIMPSE” Documentary

“COMFORTABLY NUMB” (Live Performance)

“SMELL THE ROSES” (Live Performance)

BAND:

Dave Kilminster: Guitars

Bo Koster: Keyboards

Jon Carin: Keyboards and Guitars

Lucius – Jess Wolfe & Holly Laessig: Vocals

Ian Ritchie: Saxophone

Gus Seyffert: Guitars and Bass

Jonathan Wilson: Guitars and Vocals

Joey Waronker: Drums