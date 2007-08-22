|
Roger Waters US & THEM Release Info
ROGER WATERS: US + THEM
A FILM DIRECTED BY SEAN EVANS AND LEGENDARY PINK FLOYD FOUNDER ROGER WATERS
Blu-ray, DVD, CD & Vinyl to be released on October 2, 2020
See video of “Happiest Days of Our Lives/Another Brick in the Wall,
(London, UK) – June 16, 2020) Sony Music Entertainment is pleased to announce the release of ROGER WATERS: US + THEM on Blu-ray, DVD, CD and Vinyl. ROGER WATERS: US + THEM, chronicles the acclaimed 2017-2018 tour of the iconic Pink Floyd artist. ROGER WATERS: US + THEM concert film is available now to buy on Digital or watch on demand and will be released on Blu-ray, DVD, CD & Vinyl on Friday, October 2, 2020. Preorder the Blu-ray, DVD, CD and vinyl:
https://rogerwaters.lnk.to/us-them
As the founding member, lyricist, composer and creative force behind Pink Floyd, US + THEM presents Waters powerful music in stunning form and highlights its message of human rights, liberty and love. Based around his acclaimed, sold-out US + THEM worldwide tour of 2017-18, comprising a total of 156 shows to 2.3 million people across the globe, it features classic songs from The Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, Animals, Wish You Were Here as well as his most recent album, IS THIS THE LIFE WE REALLY WANT?
Directed by Sean Evans and Roger Waters, the film provides a visceral sense of what it was like to be there. With Evans using the most innovative digital and audio technology available, this state-of-the-art show encapsulates a series of breath-taking visual, audio and sensory experiences. It captures Waters’ legendary live performances taking the audience on an emotionally charged, thought provoking journey.
Waters powerfully demonstrates that he is at heart, a musical activist and one of the most passionate political commentators of his time. He has dedicated his life to fighting against those who seek to control our lives and destroy our planet. ‘Welcome To The Machine’ and ‘Another Brick In The Wall Part II’, are a stark reminder of the bleak warnings that he gave decades ago about alienation, displacement, greed, suffering, destruction and loss. And yet the humanity of the songwriter cannot be more plainly seen than in Wish You Were Here, because, although he presents a grim picture of the state of the world, ultimately his message is one of hope through unity and love.
The US + THEM production in all formats captures the close relationship that Waters has with his fans both young and old and the unique connection he makes with his audience. If ANIMALS is Orwellian, then THE WALL is straight out of Bulgakov. With its call to action, US + THEM warns us of both.
ROGER WATERS: US + THEM concert film is currently available on 4K, HD and SD Digital from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment and was filmed on tour in Amsterdam, and on location in the UK. Viewers on digital, Blu-Ray and DVD will have access to all-new post-feature content including two additional concert songs not included in the original feature (“Comfortably Numb” and “Smell the Roses”) as well as A Fleeting Glimpse, a documentary-style short film featuring behind-the-scenes moments from the tour.
Roger Waters: US + THEM CDs Include:
CD 1
1. Intro
CD 2:
1. Dogs
Roger Waters: US & THEM LPs Include:
LP 1
SIDE A
1. Intro
SIDE B
1. Welcome to the Machine
LP 2
SIDE C
1. Picture That
SIDE D
1. Dogs
LP 3
SIDE E
1. Pigs (Three Different Ones)
SIDE F
1. Us & Them
Roger Waters: US + THEM BLU-RAY and DVD Includes:
1. Intro
BONUS FOOTAGE INCLUDES:
“FLEETING GLIMPSE” Documentary
BAND:
Dave Kilminster: Guitars
