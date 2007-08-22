  Jeff Lynne’s ELO 2020 Tour

Jeff Lynne’s ELO 2020 Tour

Jeff Lynne’s ELO Announces 2020 FROM OUT OF NOWHERE Tour
Play London’s O2 Arena 5th & 6th October

Anybody who has seen or heard the WEMBLEY OR BUST concert from 2018 will want to attend one of the following concerts. Over Christmas the concert, for me, rescued a dire period of TV (in fact I watched it three times!). I have also acquired Lynne’s previous live concert DVD/CD and while it was excellent (recorded in the USA) it didn’t match the fantastic Wembley concert which was in front of many more fans (I reckon around 50,000). That previous concert boasted fewer players and inferior sound (although still excellent) than Wembley. All this means that the new concerts should be fabulous.

Following the release of the UK Number One album, FROM OUT OF NOWHERE, Jeff Lynne’s ELO have just announced an autumn 2020 European tour. The highly anticipated FROM OUT OF NOWHERE tour will include two nights at London’s O2 Arena on 5th and 6th October.

Following the announcement of his autumn 2020 European tour, Jeff Lynne has today announced that Dhani Harrison will be joining the European tour in 2020.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO plays the following UK and Ireland dates. Tickets on sale January 31stat 9:00 AM HERE: https://www.livenation.co.uk/artist/jeff-lynne-s-elo-tickets

October

5   London, O2 Arena
6   London, O2 Arena
11  Birmingham, Arena Birmingham
16  Manchester, Manchester Arena
18  Belfast, SSE Arena
19  Dublin, 3Arena
21  Glasgow, SSE Hydro Arena

On the highly anticipated tour Lynne said, “The audiences in the UK and Europe were so good. We’re looking forward to bringing a new show and some musical surprises this fall. I can’t wait.”

With more than 50 million albums sold, ELO ranks among the most popular acts of its era. Those totals cover four consecutive Top 10 albums and seven reaching the Top 20, as well as a remarkable string of hit singles — 20 reaching the U.S. Top 40 and a full seven of them lodging in the Top 10. Lynne’s reach, of course, has extended far beyond ELO, touching millions as a producer and collaborator, most notably as a member of the Traveling Wilburys alongside George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison and Tom Petty. He also produced Harrison’s colourful CLOUD NINE album and with Harrison, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr crafted full songs from John Lennon’s home tapes of ‘Free as a Bird’ and ‘Real Love’.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO play the following European dates

September

19  Oslo, Telenor Arena
21  Stockholm, Ericsson Globe Arena
23  Herning, Jyske Bank Boxen
26  Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena
27  Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena
29  Cologne, Lanxess Arena
30  Munich, Olympiahalle

October

2   Amsterdam, Ziggo Drome

https://jefflynneselo.com/
https://www.facebook.com/JeffLynnesELO/
https://www.instagram.com/jefflynneselo/

