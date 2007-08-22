|
Great Royal Marsden Charity Event
If you go to just one concert in 2020, you have to make it this one - whatever your age group. Imagine London’s O2 Arena hosting some of the greatest UK artists and classic pop songs in a single night. Whatever your musical tastes, you’ll find it at the O2 and in the endless quest to help the UK’s foremost cancer treatment hospital find and treat this dreadful illness. So, let’s start with the latest and greatest recruit to this important cause…
SUPERSTAR VAN MORRISON JOINS THE LINE UP FOR MUSIC FOR THE MARSDEN CONCERT
LONDON’S O2 ARENA TUESDAY 3 MARCH 2020
Van Morrison is the latest superstar to be added to the Music For Marsden multi artist concert at the O2 Arena London on March 3rd where a classic line up of recording artists will perform their best known, biggest hits, live on stage with an all-star band in aid of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.
This very special night will see these icons perform songs which have stood the test of time as the set list is exclusively revealed today. The amazing Bonnie Tyler will sing her chart-topping hits It’s A Heartache, Total Eclipse of the Heart and Holding Out For A Hero, Mick Hucknall will perform Simply Red’s Something Got Me Started and Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason will take to the stage for Wish You Were Here and Comfortably Numb. Yusuf / Cat Stevens will perform his classic Morning Has Broken with Rick Wakeman, as well as Wild World and Devil Came From Kansas.
Tom Jones, Eric Clapton and Van Morrison are yet to announce their songs, but audiences can expect the greatest hits from these musical legends.
Van Morrison and all artists will be supported on the night by the house band which includes Paul ‘Wix’ Wickens(keyboards), Andy Fairweather Low and Robbie McIntosh (guitars), Dave Bronze (bass), Graham Broad and Ian Paice (drums & percussion).
Funds raised from the concert will go towards building The Royal Marsden’s brand new, state of the art cancer treatment and research facility, the Oak Cancer Centre, which is set to accelerate the developments of new treatments for cancer and save more lives through early diagnosis.
Music For The Marsden is in aid of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.
