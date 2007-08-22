  Jeff Lynne’s ELO 2020 Tour

Download 2020 Latest Acts

carter-12

MORE ACTS ADDED TO THIS YEAR’S LINE UP

ALTER BRIDGE, BOWLING FOR SOUP,
THE DARKNESS, THE DISTILLERS,
FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES, MASTODON, FUNERAL FOR A FRIEND, THE MENZINGERS, EMPLOYED TO SERVE,
3 DOORS DOWN, MILK TEETH,
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, HOLDING ABSENCE, LACUNA COIL, LOATHE, SEPULTURA

distil-1

PLUS

AMARANTHE | CEMETERY SUN | FIRE FROM THE GODS | GENDER ROLES
HAKEN | HATARI | HEAVY LUNGS | HIGHER POWER | JJ WILDE |
KILL THE LIGHTS | MODERN ERROR | NORTHLANE |
PRESS CLUB | POLYPHIA| THE RAVEN AGE | RENOUNCED | SHVPES | SLEEP TOKEN |SULLII | THE GLORIOUS SONS |
THE HARA | THE SKINTS | TEMPT | TWIN TEMPLE |
THY ART IS MURDER | WAGE WAR | WILL HAVEN

ALSO ANNOUNCED:

DAY AND STAGE SPLITS
WWE NXT UK RETURNS TO DONINGTON
KERRANG! RADIO HOSTS ‘FINDING FRESH BLOOD’
OFFERING THE CHANCE TO PLAY THE AVALANCHE STAGE

lacuna-12

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Download Festival, the world’s premier rock event, has announced further acts including ALTER BRIDGE, BOWLING FOR SOUP, FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES, MASTODON, THE DISTILLERS, SEPULTURA, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE and FUNERAL FOR A FRIEND, to join headliners IRON MAIDEN (Legacy of the Beast Tour), KISS and SYSTEM OF A DOWN this summer. NXT UK is returning to deliver more knockout entertainment over the weekend, and Kerrang! Radio will host FINDING FRESH BLOOD for another year – searching for the best emerging acts in the world of rock to perform on The Avalanche Stage.

Download takes place on 12 - 14 June 2020 at the spiritual home of rock in Donington Park, Leicestershire. Tickets are on sale now at downloadfestival.co.uk/tickets.

The Main Stage just got even better with a host of new names which are sure to stir the crowd into a frenzy. US heavyweights ALTER BRIDGE will return to Download with their breed of blistering and technical rock completed with incredible showmanship courtesy of Miles Kennedy.

Mark Tremonti from Alter Bridge said:

We are very proud and honoured to be a part of the 2020 lineup.  Download has always been the highlight of our touring schedule over the years, thanks for another opportunity to perform for some of the best rock fans in the world!”

The brilliantly chaotic FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES will wreak havoc at Download, with pit-starter anthems such as ‘Juggernaut’, ‘Crowbar’ and ‘I Hate You’. MOTIONLESS IN WHITE are staggeringly heavy, with a good dosage of theatrics that will no doubt fuel a memorable performance. Also performing rare Australia’s ferocious THY ART IS MURDER, rising Florida metalcorers WAGE WAR, and melodic Brit metallers THE RAVEN AGE.

Chris Motionless from Motionless In White said:

Playing Download is an accomplishment that bands of every level still write home about. It is THE festival to be a part of, and I’m so proud to announce that we will be making an appearance again for the first one of the new decade. See you in a few months!”

Looking towards The Zippo Stage, Atlanta’s finest MASTODON have garnered a reputation as a formidable live force, and their performance at 2020 is sure to be enormous. Fronted by the infamous Brody Dalle, THE DISTILLERS are a household name in modern punk and make their anticipated return to Donington. THE DARKNESS are also set to bring a healthy dose of classic rock and roll bombast., Italian goth icons LACUNA COIL, melodic rockers AMARANTHE, bondage-punks HATARI and rock n roll revivalists THE GLORIOUS SONS. They’ll be joined by Mississippi rock stalwarts 3 DOORS DOWN.

dark-1

Justin Hawkins of The Darkness said:

“UK festival appearances are like children - so precious and impossible to pick a favourite. This year though, my number 1 child is our Download slot! I have a pair of pyjama bottoms designed to look like jeans with tickets for Monsters of Rock 1991 hanging out of the pocket, and that tells you everything you need to know about my excitement levels.”

Following their disbanding in 2016, Download are beyond excited to reveal that Welsh post-hardcore and crowd favourite FUNERAL FOR A FRIEND will make their euphoric return to the festival by headlining The Avalanche Stage. Joining them are Texan troopers BOWLING FOR SOUP who are sure-fire to get Donington singing along to their tongue-in-cheek pop punk anthems.

ffaf-11

Ryan Richards from Funeral For A Friend said

As a band, and as individuals – we’ve made some incredible memories at the hallowed grounds of Donington through the years, so it’s going to be nice to come back and make a few more together. Those trademark black fringes are a bit greyer/balder these days, but we’ll still be able to show these young ‘uns a thing or two!”

Page: 1 2


