c-311

Manchester Apollo, 19 March 2022

The tour follows the recent unveiling of an expanded version of their critically-acclaimed UK #4 album: Screen Violence: Director’s Cut, which features three new songs, ‘Killer’, ‘Bitter End’ and ‘Screaming’, available digitally via EMI Records (UK) & Glassnote (US).

Released two days ahead of Halloween as a thank you to fans for the phenomenal reception to Screen Violence, the Director’s Cut continues a milestone era for the band and celebrates the spooky season deep within the cinematic universe that Screen Violence immerses itself in. ‘Screaming’ and ‘Bitter End’ face the disillusionment and fear that permeate the record head on, while the eerie darkness of ‘Killer’ devilishly flips the script: “I turned into a killer/I’m insane/I’ll cry you a river/Down the drain/Are you entertained?”

c-1114

The Lauren Mayberry Show…

Manchester is fast becoming the reviewer’s no-go location. I should explain. In the past Manchester has been my preferred place to review and photograph shows. But then roads were closed, one-way systems installed and road-works sprung up everywhere. On one night alone I was fined for parking (the single-yellow line free parking was extended from 6pm to 8pm) and for driving in a bus lane (which was not signalled). Then on my way to the Apollo tonight my normal route was blocked and I wandered for nearly an hour to find another route. Fortunately I came across 2 young fans who directed me in return for a lift to the venue.

c-612

Life is hard enough already!

As a result I was late for the support act. The Apollo was packed while fans were still queuing outside to enter the venue. I have to confess that while I’ve heard of the group I have never heard them live or on record - this was a voyage of discovery. However, I had been briefed by my passengers that Mayberry gave full value and really ‘got the crowd going’.

They were not wrong. From the onset Mayberry energised her audience with an animated display which had her at every corner of the large stage. This synth-pop group on the night added a further generic string to their bow - with a throbbing bassline there was more than a hint of rock ‘n’ roll. The sound management on the night was such that, unusually, the Apollo failed acoustically and songs could not be heard. 100% for effort, 0% for sound.

c-510

SETLIST

He Said She Said
Forever
Leave a Trace
California
How Not to Drown
Violent Delights
Science/Visions
Good Girls
Bury It
Miracle
Night Sky
Final Girl
Recover
Never Say Die

Encore:

Asking for a Friend
The Mother We Share
Clearest Blue

Page: 1 2 3


