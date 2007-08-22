  Camden Rocks Festival 2019

pp-14

The Live Rooms, Chester, 4 May 2019

jp-24

Lynne Jackaman

Every feature gig act needs support good enough to warm up an audience for the big event. It’s not unusual for even experienced support acts to be below par but to open as an unknown, far away from home and with little recording experience spells danger…Lynne Jackaman arrived as a stranger but left as a talented and admired friend. Supported by a single acoustic guitarist/backing singer Jackaman conquered the venues capacity audience with songs from her soon-to-be released debut album, ONE SHOT.

jp-15

Accompanies by her guitarist and backing singer Jamie Evans, Jackaman opened a little nervously with ‘Nobody’s Fault (But Yours)’ and eventually revealed a voice with a surprisingly wide range and power, expressive delivery and a song that underlined the lady’s writing talent. The song was a slow-burning, soulful and emotional creation with a solid melody foundation. Jackaman’s title track for her debut album, ONE SHOT, was one of the evening’s rockier and anthemic highlights, while ‘Sooner Or Later’ proved to be the night’s melodic high spot, and a chance for the audience to join in with chorus hand-claps - encouraged by Jackaman.

There was no mistaken this lady’s love for soul and blues which dominated the show, however, her final song ‘Records On’ also proved that this lady can rock! As the show progressed Jackaman conversed easily with an audience that early on had connected big-time with each song receiving genuine and enthusiastic applause. After her set was completed I lost count of the poeople wanting selfies with her and supporting with the endless purchases of T-shirts. This is one performer who is destined for great things and seems like one that has great maturity, experience and talent. And unlike Popovic, her sound management at this acoustically-challenged venue was excellent, with every lyric and nuance clearly heard.

jp-33

Setlist

Nobody’s Fault (But Yours)
Only Your Own Now
I’ll Allow You
One Shot
Sooner Or Later
On My Own Stage
Records On

Biography

South London girl Lynne Jackaman is now part of the recording legacy at FAME Studios (Muscle Shoals, Alabama). It’s where Aretha Franklin, Etta James and Candi Staton recorded and like those who went before her, Lynne too possesses that same emotive raw power. Her forthcoming album - ONE SHOT - is a modern take on femininity, authenticity, love and pain in equal measure - framed in a classic vintage soul performance.

ONE SHOT was cut in just 12 days at FAME studios. It was always her dream to follow in the footstep of the soul legends who recorded in the legendary studio. It’s lost none of its magic. It features performances from many of the living legends whose feel and musicality helped shape the sound of what Muscle Shoals stands on today.

Players who need no introduction (if you really know your music) - to name but a few Spooner Oldham, Clayton Ivey, Bob Wray and Will McFarlane and The Muscle Shoals Horns. Since returning from America, Lynne has been preparing to take the record out into the live arena with a band…

https://www.facebook.com/lynnejackaman

