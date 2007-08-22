AMY MACDONALD’S SHOW AT LONDON’S ROUNDHOUSE RESCHEDULED TO OCTOBER 26TH & SHARES TWO NEW ACOUSTIC VERSIONS

“Fans will find bags of charm in bold, storytelling songs fashioned for arenas.” – Sunday Times Culture

“On her fifth album she finds a new voice as a female Bruce Springsteen, singing tales of everyday life that are tinged with a heroic, hopeful quality.” – The Times

With a Top 10 chart position, 10 million streams and wide-ranging critical acclaim, Amy Macdonald’s current album THE HUMAN DEMANDS has marked a hugely successful new chapter in her career. Just one thing has been missing, however - the opportunity to perform some of these songs in person for fans. But finally there’s light at the end of the tunnel and Amy’s headline show at London’s historic Roundhouse has been scheduled for October 26th.

Original tickets remain valid for the rescheduled date, and a small quantity of tickets remain available here. The Roundhouse gig represents Amy’s first full UK show since THE HUMAN DEMANDS was released, and will also be her first on these shores since March 2019.

To coincide with the announcement, Amy today shares two new acoustic versions of two key songs from THE HUMAN DEMANDS in the shape of current single ‘Statues’ and ‘We Could Be So Much More’. Among the most explosive moments on the album, both songs take on a new poignancy in their stripped back form. Expect more acoustic recordings to be unveiled soon.

Amy adds, “I’m really excited to share these acoustic versions of songs from ‘THE HUMAN DEMANDS! I think it’s always really good to strip the songs right back to give people the chance to hear the lyrics more clearly. When you do songs acoustically, it just opens it up and allows people to get a different perspective.”

News of the Roundhouse date follows the recent rescheduling of Amy’s European headline tour. Remaining tickets for the dates, listed below, are available here:

Amy Macdonald Tickets and Dates 2021 (gigsandtours.com)

MARCH 2022

1st - Germany, Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle

2nd - Germany, Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena

4th - Luxembourg, Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal

6th - Belgium, Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

7th - Netherlands, Tilburg, 013

9th - Germany, Munich, Zenith

10th - Switzerland, Zurich, Samsung Hall

11th - Austria, Vienna, Gasometer (ADDED SHOW)

13th - Germany, Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle

14th - Germany, Oberhausen, König-Pilsener-Arena

The first release under a new deal with Infectious / BMG, THE HUMAN DEMANDS extends the huge international success that Amy has achieved throughout her career into a new era. She has previously performed world tours in front of a total of 3.3 million people, accumulated over 200 million Spotify streams, landed four Top 5 albums (including her #1 debut) and sold six million albums. Her landmark hit, THIS IS THE LIFE, topped the charts in ten countries.

Amy started the year by being named as the Independent Venue Week 2021’s official ambassador for Scotland. She also raised over £10,000 for #WeMakeEvents by playing a special live stream show. Fans can continue to support the live events sector by donating or buying merch via the movement’s website.

Website: https://www.amymacdonald.co.uk/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1hJuGCUpefX24GFmss9bjH?si=C8DtjFzPQbWm4H_hqlMp6A&nd=1

Apple Music:https://music.apple.com/gb/artist/amy-macdonald/259959460

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/amymacdonaldmusic/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amy__macdonald/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4bQSvfzqx4r3YmPw3Osx3g