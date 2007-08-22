  On Misinformation

  Joan As Police Woman LP

  Killers UK Tour 2024

  Politics - Who To Trust?

  The 76 Year Catastrophe

  Black Country Communion Back!

  Within Temptation Live Recordings

  Montreux Festival July 2024

  Beth Gibbons New Solo LP

  DOWNLOAD 24 UPDATE

  Politics Is Failing

  Ani DiFranco New LP

  Pink Floyd’s Animals Remix

  SHIT FLOATS

  Seasick Steve Alive & Kickin’

  Glen Hansard New LP/23-24 Tour

  Joe Bonamassa Live LP & Tour

  Pearl Jam New LP & Tour

  Feeder New LP & Tour

  “My country, right or wrong…”

  Heart Announce Live Tours

  Anais Mitchell HADESTOWN Returns

  The Photographer’s Selection

  My Favourite Records

  Gaza Nightmare Continues

  Download 2024 First Acts

  Princess Goes COME OF AGE

  Springsteen 2024 Tour

  Philip ‘Seth’ Campbell Live

  This Troubled World

  Dark Side Of The Moon 50th

  The More I Hear The Less I Know

  Great Albums: Fresh New Life

  Hozier’s New Album

  Nicole Atkins Jim Sclavunos Live

  SBT (Sarabeth Tucek) Live

  I’m As Angry As Hell!

  Magnum - A Year in Ukraine

  Alessandra Sanguinetti Interview

  The Damn Truth Live

  Newton Faulkner Live

  The Handsome Family Live

  The State We’re In Pt II

  Eric Gales Live

  The Cavalry Never Arrived

  Chvrches Live

  Andrés Peña Flamenco Star Live

  Paul Draper Live

  A Fly-Free Zone

  Liverpool Jazz Festival

  The Charlatans Live

  UK Democracy Threatened

  Rag’n'Bone Man Live

  Sea Girls Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Politics is Failing

  Moby The Very Best Of Interview

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Amy Macdonald Rescheduled Gig

  Music & Brexit

  Happy New Year?

  On Barbra Streisand

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

Marcella Detroit Re-issue JEWEL

m-816

Marcella Detroit

London Records celebrates 30 years of Marcella Detroit’s album JEWEL, re-issuing it on sapphire blue vinyl and an expanded 2CD and digital set on 21st June.

The expanded CD and digital editions take in the original album, plus B-sides, unreleased demos and live versions and remixes from the likes of The Beloved, Way Out West, D.O.P, Youth and Masters At Work’s Kenny ‘Dope’ Gonzalez.

Marcy Levy (aka Marcella Detroit) has been forever immersed in music - writing, performing and producing music her entire life. After first conquering her hometown Detroit, Michigan (which would become her stage moniker), word quickly spread of Marcy’s abilities, and she would soon decamp first to Tulsa and then to Los Angeles to collaborate with a formidable and varied array of talents including her hero Aretha Franklin, George Benson, Belinda Carlisle, Bette Midler, Bob Seger and Chaka Khan.

m-109

One of Marcy’s most fruitful working relationships would be with Eric Clapton, with whom she would tour (including a performance at 1985’s Live Aid) and record with over several years, co-writing one of his biggest hits, ‘Lay Down Sally’ and several of his other tracks including ‘The Core’, ‘Promises’ and ‘Tangled in Love’.

Eventually settling back into LA in the late 80s, Marcy started writing towards her own project and was introduced by a mutual friend to Siobhan Fahey, who’d recently ensconced the UK and her former band Bananarama for sunnier climes, and their sessions together would eventually form into Shakespears Sister.

Marcy’s extraordinary vocal range would prove the perfect foil to Siobhan’s deep dark tones. The ripples the band first caused at the end of the 80s turned into a huge splash in 1992 with their hit, ‘Stay’, which topped the UK single charts for 8 consecutive weeks - the longest run ever for a female band - and a top 5 worldwide.

m-914

The monster success of ‘Stay’ and its accompanying video played into people’s (mis)conceptions of Marcella and Siobhan’s relationship - a chiaroscuro mix of high/low, angel/devil, Davis/Crawford rivalry - and in some ways, fed the pressure and expectations around the promotion and touring for the accompanying album HORMONALLY YOURS, eventually pushing the band to their curtain call. By 1993 Siobhan was ready to return to Los Angeles to spend time with her family.

It was time for Marcy to step into the ring with a solo offering. Opting to stay on in London (which had become her adopted home during Shakespears Sister’s busy years) she set to work with esteemed producer Chris Thomas (Sex Pistols, The Beatles, U2). Pulling together a crack team of musicians and some notable guests (including Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera, Jools Holland on organ and guitarist James “Sparks” Sinclair) they set up base at Olympic Studios and set to work on the folio of songs Marcy had amassed.

m-717

The resultant album was appropriately titled JEWEL, a sparkling showcase not only of Marcy’s considerable vocal talents, but her versatility as a writer, arranger and multi-instrumentalist. JEWEL’s bold strokes traverse everything from stirring pop-balladry of ‘I Believe’, to the leftfield funk of ‘Cool People’ and ‘Perfect World’, and operatic melodrama of ‘Art of Melancholy’ and ‘Prima Donna’, Marcy’s pitch-perfect delivery always upfront and centre stage.

Released in March 1994, JEWEL enjoyed considerable success in the UK, three of its singles going Top 40, including a duet with none other than Sir Elton John on a rendition of the Motown classic ‘Ain’t Nothing Like The Real Thing’.

Page: 1 2


Back

Manchester 2009 - Gallery: The Low Anthem
The Low Anthem
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Gaza 2024 - Gallery: In Whose Name?
In Whose Name? Gaza 2024 - Gallery: Orphaned Children
Orphaned Children
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage