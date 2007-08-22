THE DANDY WARHOLS announce new album ROCKMAKER and share new single ‘Danzig with Myself’ featuring Pixies frontman Frank Black

Mixed By Jagz Kooner And Mastered By Keith Tenniswood

ROCKMAKER out 15th March 2024 via Sunset Blvd. Records

“It started with a riff that either sounded like Misfits or Danzig and then got slowed down,” explains Courtney Taylor-Taylor of THE DANDY WARHOLS about their new single ‘Danzig with Myself.’ Textured like a well-worn pair of burlap jeans, the track is taken from their upcoming album ROCKMAKER which will be released via Sunset Blvd. Records on March 15, 2024. “Over time, it became the working title, and then we couldn’t change it. I mean, come on… ‘Danzig with Myself’?!” he laughs at the play on words.

Featuring the inimitable Frank Black who adds a heavy dose of Pixies’ fuzzy falsetto on ‘Danzig with Myself’. Careening perilously, courtesy of Peter Holmström’s guitar, anchored with a steady and heavy rhythm section from Zia McCabe’s deep bass and Brent DeBoer’s intent rhythm, Taylor-Taylor’s vocals are laser-focused. Though Black’s vocals sound almost fundamental to the song, his involvement was one of random opportunity. “I was just checking in with him, and he happened to be in Zürich,” recalls Taylor-Taylor. “I hooked him and some of his family up with some very interesting museum tours first, then I asked him if he would play on our record.” The result? “Of course, he did!”





Following last Autumn’s revved-up ‘The Summer of Hate’ which Q Magazine called “buzz-heavy, raw punk” and Post-Punk.com “a dark-rock manifesto, fuelled by gritty guitars and fuzzed-out vocals with a supple, sexy rhythm,” the new single opens the gates for the release of their twelfth album ROCKMAKER. Always experimenting and pushing the boundaries of their own creativity (their previous album Tafelmuzik Means More When You’re Alone was a three-and-a-half-hour exploration of what The AU Report characterized as a “soundtrack that would typically score a mid-16th century banquet”, this album delves deeper into minor guitar chords that often characterize post-punk, deep metal, or even goth.

“Sometimes we have a very focused idea of what we want,” Taylor-Taylor says. “It’s generally what we want somebody else to make but since they never do, we have to. It has a very specific sound. There aren’t a lot of heavy guitar records currently coming out that we like, so that was the impetus for ROCKMAKER.”

Lending their hands to the production, celebrated British DJ and producer Keith Tenniswood (David Holmes, Primal Scream, Rotters Golf Club) of Two Lone Swordsmen mastered the record and acclaimed British producer Jagz Kooner (Massive Attack, Kasabian, Garbage) mixed it.