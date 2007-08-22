  David Ford in 2023

REVOLVER Improved & Expanded

b-109

GET THE BEATLES’ REVOLVER INTO YOUR LIFE WITH NEWLY MIXED AND EXPANDED SPECIAL EDITION

REVOLVER album Presented in New Stereo and Dolby Atmos Mixes + Original Mono Mix; Expanded with Never Before Released Session Recordings and Demos +

PAPERBACK WRITER and RAIN EP

b-148

REVOLVER: The Beatles’ 1966 album that changed everything. Spinning popular music off its axis and ushering in a vibrant new era of experimental, avant-garde sonic psychedelia, Revolver brought about a cultural sea change and marked an important turn in The Beatles’ own creative evolution. With REVOLVER, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr set sail together across a new musical sea.

On October 28, REVOLVER was released worldwide in a range of beautifully presented, newly mixed and expanded Special Edition packages by Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe. The Special Edition’s new stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes of the album’s opening track ‘Taxman’ make their digital release debuts with today’s announcement and preorder launch.

b-329

Watch / embed the Revolver Special Edition trailer: https://TheBeatles.lnk.to/Revolver2022TrailerPR

Stream ‘Taxman’ (New stereo mix & Dolby Atmos mix): https://TheBeatles.lnk.to/Taxman2022MixPR

The REVOLVER album’s 14 tracks have been newly mixed by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell in stereo and Dolby Atmos, and the album’s original mono mix is sourced from its 1966 mono master tape. Revolver’s sweeping new Special Edition follows the universally acclaimed remixed and expanded Special Editions of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (2017), The BEATLES (‘White Album’) (2018), Abbey Road (2019), and Let It Be (2021).

b-427

All the new REVOLVER releases feature the album’s new stereo mix, sourced directly from the original four-track master tapes. The audio is brought forth in stunning clarity with the help of cutting edge de-mixing technology developed by the award-winning sound team led by Emile de la Rey at Peter Jackson’s WingNut Films Productions Ltd. The physical and digital Super Deluxe collections also feature the album’s original mono mix, 28 early takes from the sessions and three home demos, and a four-track EP with new stereo mixes and remastered original mono mixes for ‘Paperback Writer’ and ‘Rain’. The album’s new Dolby Atmos mix will be released digitally.

