Z. Music By Mikis Theodorakis. 1969

Even the greatest films ever made could not survive intact without a soundtrack. It could even be said that with a great film comes a great soundtrack and visa versa. The film’s music has to work in reflecting mood, anticipating danger, emphasising love and hate, help build to a climax and much more. It is not without reason that the Oscar presentations include awards for the Best Song and Best Soundtrack/Score.

I was first alerted to the importance of the film’s score when I watched films like Funny Girl, The Dam Busters and Elvis Presley’s Blue Hawaii back in 1961. But the full realisation of the importance of the soundtrack came when I saw In Cold Blood. Quincy Jones was supreme in created music that at times echoed a happy family life and at others the anticipation of the unspeakable terror that was to befall this middle class American family unit.

Another prime example as to how film music can add to the drama is the soundtrack to The Insider. Lisa Gerrard and Peter Bourke’s score is superb in reflecting the fears, tension, doubts and anger of the film’s whistle blower - a brilliant performance by Russell Crowe - so beautifully and emotionally captured by the score writers. Not surprisingly, film directors are usually always involved in the musical aspect of their films and for good reason. Director Mike Figgis’s hands-on musical involvement in Leaving Las Vegas made a brilliant film one of the century’s masterpieces.

But there’s something else I love about film music…It is critically important for the music to sound perfect for screening which means that it translates into a virtual audiophile experience, even on quite average hi-fi equipment. So there’s some of the reasons why over many years I’ve garnered a collection of film music which inspires and moves me.

8 Mile. Music By Eminem & Brian Grazer. 2002

2001 A Space Odyssey. Music By John Williams. 1968

Antarctica. Music By Vangelis. 1983

Home Of The Brave. Music By Laurie Anderson. 1986

Carmen. Music By Carlos Saura. 1983

Chariots Of Fire. Music By Vangelis. 1981

Sweet Charity. Music By Cy Coleman & Dorothy Fields. 1969

A Chorus Line. Music By Marvin Hamlisch & Edward Kleban. 1985