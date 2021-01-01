Freya Beer BEAST. Sisterhood Records

Freya Beer on BEAST:

“With most of my songs I always take inspiration lyrically from film story plots that I’ve interpreted into my own personal experiences. The songs of BEAST all have elements of empowerment with a gothic undertone. The album takes you on a journey, right from the opening track (’Beast’) that follows through a euphoric dream of a devilish figure to the closing track of ‘Putting It To The Test’.“

The opener, ‘Beast’, sets the scene for an album that is distinctive, mature, adventurous but highly accessible. The song offers a powerful melody with lyrics that point to an introspective and intelligent writer: “Don’t walk away when I’m talking to you/Heaven sends their regards to this dangerous love you’ve got me into/A sudden feeling migrates me/An unknown force begins to leave my body god I feel so free/So free.” Beer’s voice offers nothing special but it perfectly matches the rather cold, contemplative and personal messages conveyed. It’s a good start to this record.

‘The Calm Before The Storm’ showcases the lady’s surprisingly wide vocal range and her ability to express each song’s message. Again there’s a strong melody but this time allied to a pounding rhythm that screams ‘dance me’! ‘Forget Me’ forges ahead in military style while ‘Secret Garden’ transmits a more softer and dreamy tone but with a backdrop of crashing drums. It’s a slow, deathly and dark song and one of my favourites here.

‘Arms Open Wide’ underlines the rock underbelly to Beer’s songs and performances. Beer seems to be having a conversation here with subject matter couldn’t be more relevant: some cruel male treatment of women. It’s melodramatic and novel. ‘Dear Sweet Rosie’ is another favourite with its stuttered style, talking vocal, strong melody and strong hooks.

Every track here offers something different, truthful and very powerful, with poetic lyrics and a style of vocal delivery that convinces. It’s diverse in pace, and an impressive, bold debut that deserves airtime for several of its songs.

4/5

https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/81zw01LjZIL._SS500_.jpg





Biography

Freya Beer is a singer-songwriter from West London. Inspired by art and literature, alternative fashion and music, Freya distils her disparate influences through a gothic soul and free spirit. Sparking a wave of attention with her self-released debut single ‘Bike Boy’ in 2018, its immediate follow-up ‘Six Months’ saw Beer earn a BBC Live Lounge Session and a feature on Tom Robinson’s BBC Radio show.

Beer launched her own label Sisterhood Records in 2019 as a vehicle to further her creativity. In February 2020 she released the single ‘Dear Sweet Rosie’, a track recorded in Manchester with accompaniment by I Am Kloot’s Andy Hargreaves on sonic drums. Drawing on her literary influences like Allen Ginsberg’s ‘An Asphodel’ and Anna Sewell’s ‘Black Beauty’, the track went on to receive further support on the BBC 6 and many favourable reviews.

Revealing her many shades with a series of exquisite cover versions throughout the year, Freya bookended 2020 with the acclaimed single ‘Arms Open Wide’. Loosely inspired by the chilling atmospheres of ‘Tubular Bells’, the track saw Freya earn further radio support. The latest addition to her canon, ‘Siren’ is a fine case in point. An intoxicating brew of lyrical incantations and artful mystique, paired with arrangements of strong intensity. Taking its title from the J.W. Waterhouse masterpiece The Siren, Beer’s single finds her re-appropriating the feathered flare of 70s era glam in her own shadow.

Discovering new audiences and in-turn more about herself as an artist throughout the year, these creative experiences provided a powerful stimulus in finalising her debut album: BEAST. Completed between London and Manchester, the record has recently been released via her own Sisterhood Records. To coincide with the album release, Beer has a major UK tour planned for November this year. Shows include venues in London, Manchester, Bristol, Birmingham, and Glasgow, as well as a show at Southampton’s 1865.

LIVE DATES

Wednesday 10th November - The Lanes, Bristol

Friday 12th November - The Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham

Saturday 13th November - Jimmy’s, Liverpool

Tuesday 16th November - Paper Dress Vintage, London

Saturday 20th November - Headrow House, Leeds

Sunday 21st November - Night & Day Cafe, Manchester

Tuesday 23rd November - Bobiks, Newcastle

Wednesday 24th November - Hug & Pint, Glasgow

Thursday 25th November - Sneaky Pete’s, Edinburgh

Saturday 27th November - Old School House, Barnsley

Thursday 2nd December - Music Hall, Ramsgate

Friday 3rd December - Hope & Ruin, Brighton

Sunday 5th December - The 1865, Southampton

Tickets on sale now at: https://www.freyabeer.com/

http://hyperurl.co/beastfreyabeer

https://www.freyabeer.com/

http://officialmerchandise.store/collections/freya-beer