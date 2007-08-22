BETH NIELSEN CHAPMAN TO RELEASE SINGLE ‘HEY GIRL’ AHEAD OF EXTENSIVE UK DATES THIS AUTUMN

+ NEW ALBUM ‘CRAZYTOWN’ - OUT SEPTEMBER 23

Two-time Grammy nominee Beth Nielsen Chapman returns with her bluesy new single ‘Hey Girl’, her first new music in over four years, and the first taste of her upcoming 15th album, CRAZYTOWN out September 23rd on Cooking Vinyl (Pre-order): https://bnc.lnk.to/crazytownPR

With a career spanning nearly 40 years, Beth proves she’s still as vital as ever with the first single from the album - ‘Hey Girl’ an anthemic reaction to the ‘Me Too’ movement, a song Beth calls her “celebratory shout out to our sisters making their way in the world.”

Beth Nielsen Chapman: “We were talking about the capacity for survival and overcoming the challenges that are part of being in the world as a female, balancing strength and vulnerability. As the writing of the song progressed, we touched on feeling lost, being taken advantage of, and navigating one’s safety and the experience of not being taken seriously.”

Produced by legendary producer Ray Kennedy (Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle) and co-written with hit songwriter Annie Roboff and the UK’s Jessica Sweetman, ‘Hey Girl’ blends elements of classic rock, blues and pop to great effect, demanding attention with its addictive chorus and Beth’s effortless vocal. It’s a welcome return for this acclaimed singer songwriter and a bold introduction to the forthcoming new album.

Inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2016, Nashville based, Beth Nielsen Chapman has released fourteen solo albums and written seven #1 hits and songs recorded by the likes of Bonnie Raitt, Willie Nelson, Bette Midler, Elton John and Neil Diamond, plus many more. It’s been four years since her last album, 2018’s HEARTS OF GLASS and for the upcoming CRAZYTOWN Beth has signed to UK imprint Cooking Vinyl. Beth: “CRAZYTOWN is a collection of songs that reflect all the twists and turns of life, especially reflective of this wild ride we have all been living through. I’m looking forward to hitting the road with this new music finally seeing the light of day.”

To celebrate the release Rough Trade have a signed exclusive coloured edition of the album. You can also get a personally signed and numbered Test Pressing on the D2C store, along with LP and signed CD via Amazon Pre Order.

Beth will also be returning to the UK for a new 20-date tour, kicking off on 18 October in Stamford. Ticket Information here: https://bethnielsenchapman.com

BETH NIELSEN CHAPMAN 2022 UK TOUR DATES

Tuesday 18 October, Corn Exchange, Stamford

Wednesday 19 October, Cheese & Grain, Frome

Friday 21 October, Town Hall, Birmingham

Saturday 22 October, RNCM, Manchester

Sunday 23 October, Cadogan Hall, London

Wednesday 26 October, Philharmonic, Liverpool

Thursday 27 October, Pavilion, Weymouth

Saturday 29 October, De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill

Sunday 30 October, Tivoli Theatre, Wimborne

Wednesday 2 November, The Apex, Bury St Edmunds

Thursday 3 November, Corn Exchange, Exeter

Friday 4 November, Savoy, Monmouth

Sunday 6 November, King’s Hall, Ilkley

Monday 7 November, Stables, Milton Keynes

Tuesday 8 November, Stables, Milton Keynes

Thursday 10 November, Subscription Rooms, Stroud

Friday 11 November, Arts Centre, Pocklington

Sunday 13 November, The Fire Station, Sunderland

Tuesday 15 November, Lowther Pavilion, Lytham St Annes

Wednesday 16 November, Victoria Theatre, Halifax

For more information

https://bethnielsenchapman.com

https://www.cookingvinyl.com/