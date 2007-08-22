GIGANTIC ALL DAYER VOL. 5. Manchester Academy 25May 2019

ANNOUNCING THE RETURN OF THE…GIGANTIC ALL DAYER BACK FOR A FIFTH MASSIVE VOLUME WITH…

ECHO & THE BUNNYMEN

Plus Very Special Guests:

THE WONDER STUFF

performing: HUP & THE HITS

THE BLUETONES | SPECIAL GUEST ANNOUNCED SOON

JULIANA HATFIELD | JESUS JONES

CRAZYHEAD

Plus Gigantic MCs & DJs Marc & Jason Jones

BANK HOLIDAY 25TH MAY 2019

Returning revitalised after something of a year’s holiday, please welcome back the festival that always believed bigger was better, it’s the…GIGANTIC ALL DAYER. Back for a fifth volume and boasting a line-up fit-to-bursting with indie rock colossi, the bumper one-day music bash will takeover the iconic Manchester Academy once more on Bank Holiday Saturday, 25th May 2019. Offering a cornucopia of delights for the vintage indie connoisseur, the festival returns with some big surprises and familiar faces in what looks to be its biggest ever line up….

HEADLINERS

After their incendiary set in 2015, Gigantic is thrilled to welcome back the inimitable ECHO & THE BUNNYMEN to headline in 2019. With a glittering career spanning over five decades and Seven Seas, the Bunnymen have richly deserved festival headline status the world over. Fronted as-ever by the irreplaceable Ian McCulloch, prepare your ears to plunder a treasure trove of splendorous indie songs as the band unearth the likes of ‘The Cutter’, ‘The Back of Love’, ‘The Killing Moon’, ‘Bring On The Dancing Horses’ and more for this unmissable bill-topping set.

PLUS, VERY SPECIAL GUESTS

Acquaintances of the Gigantic All Dayer who are of course always welcome back, THE WONDER STUFF return as Very Special Guests in 2019 to perform their seminal second album ‘HUP’ in full. Released exactly thirty years ago to this year, their sophomore effort stands up as a landmark piece to this day. Chock-a block with Miles Hunt’s arch lyricism and writhing with ear-worm worthy hooks, the album birthed classic singles including ‘Golden Green’, ‘Piece of Sky’ and ‘Circle Square’ and so much more, earning cult status forevermore amongst their adoring fanbase. Confirmed to be dipping into the innumerable Top 40 hits that adorn their impressive back catalogue too, Stourbridge’s finest will be pulling out all the stops.

AND MORE…

With a reputation for whopper bills, the Gigantic All Dayer’s will of course be ensuring you have plenty more throughout the day to sink your teeth into. Making a ‘Slight Return’ after his rapturously received solo set at the festival in 2015, the affable Mark Morriss will be bringing his pals THE BLUETONES along to Gigantic for the first time. Back together and on the form of their career, the Hounslow Britpop champs have notched up thirteen glorious Top 40 singles and three Top 10 and will be here to remind you exactly why.

*Special guests will be announced for this line up slot very soon.

As a member of The Lemonheads, Blake Babies, Some Girls, Minor Alps, and well… The Juliana Hatfield Three, Gigantic Vol.5 is delighted to welcome the one and only JULIANA HATFIELD. She may have been in more bands than The Fall have had members, but in 2019 Juliana will be gracing the Manchester Academy with a solo set of her sparkling indie pop.

“Real Real Real”? “Right Here Right Now”? “International Bright Young Thing”? Yes indeed, Wiltshire’s alt-rock warriors JESUS JONES will be bringing the feel-good factor earlier in the day for a set charged with their international charting wondrousness.

And if that wasn’t enough the recently reformed CRAZYHEAD are back in business after a 17-year hiatus and will be kick-starting proceedings with a set of their ‘urban bastard blues’ and adrenaline-laced garage punk. Mega.