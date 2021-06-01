  A Fly-Free Zone

I sit here and wonder ‘how the hell did we arrive at this point?’ Numerous major incursions and comments by Putin were met with minor actions and criticisms by NATO and others. Emboldened, he launched the latest dreadful war on a peaceful democratic neighbour, Ukraine. It’s heart-breaking to witness the death, misery and destruction caused by a man who doesn’t recognise the truth or simple humanity. For those Russians brave enough to protest and communicate the truth of what is happening, Putin has legislated new laws that could imprison those brave Russians for up to 15 years.

p-417

And yet those with the capability sit back and watch Putin continue unabated. Yes, serious sanctions have been and will be imposed. Yes, we have provided weapons, training and probably logistical help. But it’s not enough and people are still experiencing unspeakable suffering and family separations. We need to do more. Ukraine is being pummelled to dust as shells and missiles are directed at targets, homes, hospitals, educational facilities and nuclear power stations, against the Geneva Convention and classified as War Crimes.

p-1110

Ukraine has begged for a fly-free zone. Sanctions will not stop death and destruction. As Putin’s war gets bogged down he will increasingly resort to the air to hasten the conquest and limit Russian casualties. It is inevitable.

p-710

The argument against put by NATO is that this could lead to a nuclear war. I disagree. Putin’s dictatorial limit would be met. It has always amazed me how so many ‘follow-the-leader’ without question when they know that what are being forced to do is wrong. But there are always limits as Hitler found out. There always comes a time when individuals will say ‘enough is enough’.

p-96

A fly-free zone is a defensive strategy effectively protecting innocent human life. In addition, the halting of Russian oil and gas purchases will seriously damage Putin’s ability to expand and deploy armaments.

The choice is a simple one: impose a fly-free zone or allow death and destruction as great, and possibly greater, as WW2. And that such action should happen sooner than later when it will be too late. Putin understands only one thing, and that is superior power and unflinching action. Remember when Turkey downed a Russian fighter jet when it strayed into Turkey airspace…

p-514

For too long Putin has been allowed to cause death and destruction. It is time to stop him and his unprovoked and illegal actions.

p-223


