Black Country Communion New LP

bc-9

Supergroup Black Country Communion Releases Highly Anticipated Album - V

Legends Glenn Hughes, Joe Bonamassa, Jason Bonham, and Derek Sherinian Triumph With Their Finest Work Yet. https://blackcountrycommunion.com/

Available Now: Listen to V HERE: https://ffm.to/dj3rpv1

WATCH the music video for the latest single ‘Letting Go’: https://lnk.to/blackcountrycommunion

Order New Studio Album V from the UK & Europe HERE: https://shop.jbonamassa.com/collections/bcc-v

bc-3

This album is already a contender for Album of the Year.” - 10/10 Powerplay Magazine

Black Country Communion, the iconic rock supergroup featuring Glenn Hughes, Joe Bonamassa, Jason Bonham, and Derek Sherinian, proudly announces the release of their fifth studio album, V. Available now on CD and Double LP (180 gram) Cosmic Blue Vinyl at BCC’s official store and all major streaming platforms, the album marks a pivotal moment in the band’s history, showcasing their most ambitious and profound work to date. Watch the music video for the latest single ‘Letting Go’ - https://lnk.to/blackcountrycommunion

The writing and recording of Black Country Communion’s ‘V’ was monumental,” shares bassist Glenn Hughes, the voice of rock and a pivotal force behind the album. “We all believe that this could be our finest work. I am looking forward to this album release and hoping to see you all on the great highway in 2024.”

bc-12

V has already begun to make waves in the music community, receiving a perfect score from Rock N Load, which describes it as “a killer album from start to finish, a true testament of what happens when musicians of this caliber get together in a room and thrash it out.”Critics praise the album for its dynamic and powerful sound, affirming Black Country Communion as “a tornado of a band that sonically devastates everything in their way.” Blues Rock Review hailed the album in a glowing review, noting, “These guys don’t just write songs for the sake of it, every track takes you on a journey with them, teasing you as they weave their magic, breaking down when you least expect it, building up to a crescendo and pushing you right over the edge, this album has it all and then some.”

bc-6

This album exceeds the sum of its parts and has captured possibly the finest recordings from their collaborative journey together.” - 10/10 Powerplay Magazine

V may represent their fifth album, but it could equally denote V for Victory.” - 5-Stars, R’N'R Magazine

With the quartet at the top of their game, this hunger to get together and make music seems to have given the outfit a fire and newborn freshness that’s powerful enough to tilt the globe on its axis.” - Metal Planet Music

V features a collection of tracks that resonate with the band’s signature blend of hard rock and soul-stirring blues, from the powerful lyrics and profound musical composition of Red Sun, to the electrifying single ‘Enlighten’ and the funk-heavy ‘Stay Free’. Penned by Hughes and Bonamassa, each song takes listeners on a journey, weaving a narrative of power, introspection, and revival. Since their debut in 2010, Black Country Communion has consistently delivered critically acclaimed albums, masterfully blending British blues-rock with American soul to captivate audiences around the globe. Produced by their long-time collaborator Kevin Shirley, their latest release,

V, reaffirms their status as rock royalty. This album captures the band’s dynamic sound and evolving artistic expression, celebrating their journey, talent, and enduring vision.

bc-2

